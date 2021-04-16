U.S donates 95M dollars to WFP

By Yiep Joseph

The United States of America announced more than ninety five millions dollars to the World Food Program[WFP] as additional humanitarian’s assistance for the people of South Sudan who are affected by the ongoing political conflict and are facing extreme food insecurity, including famine.

Addressing media yesterday, charge’ d’ Affaires Ambassador Larry Andr’e, Jr mentioned that funding includes more than 52 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and nearly 43 million from the U.S Department of States.

He added that this would bring the total for U.S humanitarian assistance to more than 482 million so far in fiscal year 2021.

“With this assistance, USAID will help provide emergency food and nutrition assistance, essential health care, shelter, safe drinking water and sanitation hygiene services to some of the nearly four million people impacted,” he said.

He revealed that these live-saving assistances will also assistSouth Sudanese internally displaced as well as South Sudanese in host communities in Uganda,Sudan Ethiopia Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He mentioned that the United States as the largest donor of humanitarians to South Sudan will remain committed in helping the people of South Sudan.

“Humanitarian assistance will not solve the conflict, but it is vital to keeping civilians alive,” he said.

He revealed that a political solution is the only way to end the suffering of the South Sudanese.

However, WFP country director Matthew Hollingworth welcomed the contribution made by the United States through USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistanceto support WFP assistance in South Sudan, where rising food insecurity has pushed 60 percent of the population into hunger and poverty.

He explained that the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification(IPC) Assessment this year warns that 7.24 million people will face severe acute hunger at the height of the lean season in July, while 1.4 million children will be acutely malnourished.

He mentioned that the contributions provide relief to the extremely vulnerable families living in emergency or catastrophic levels of hunger and in dire need of immediate food and nutrition assistance.

He revealed that WFP will also utilize the U.S funding to scale up its livelihood and resilience-building activities, enabling the South Sudanese to build their own future.

“This funding from our biggest donor, USAID, comes at a very critical time when funding is scare and needs are enormous,” Matthew said.

He stated that despite generous contribution from donors, funding shortage remains a reality in South Sudan, where humanitarian needs outpace the aid response.

He revealed WFP was forced to cut food ratios this April, affecting 700,000 refugees and internally displaced people who now receive 50 percent of a full radio, down from 70 percent.

He mentioned that WFP will focus a lot on the most food insecure areas in the country and this includes Pibor, Akobo,Aweil South,Tonj North,Tonj East and Tonj South.

He further stated that the areas that were affected by conflict and the flood such as Ayod, Twic East, Duk and Bor South will also be included.

He called on the other donors to show the level of generosity that the United States has shown.