Tuesday, February 4th, 2020
HomeNewsU.S appoints special envoy for South Sudan
News

U.S appoints special envoy for South Sudan

The United States has Appointed W. Stuart Symington IV as special envoy for South Sudan, the US state Department said in a press release on Friday.

Symington previously served as chief of Mission to Nigeria from 2016-2019, to Rwanda from 2008-2011 and to Djibouti from 2006-2008.

He also served as the US Special Representative for the Central African Republic from 2014-2016.

Last week, the United Nations States voiced anger at South Sudan’s warring parties for failing to resolve differences.

The US government imposed sanctions on a number of Government officials.

