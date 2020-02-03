U.S appoints special envoy for South Sudan

The United States has Appointed W. Stuart Symington IV as special envoy for South Sudan, the US state Department said in a press release on Friday.

Symington previously served as chief of Mission to Nigeria from 2016-2019, to Rwanda from 2008-2011 and to Djibouti from 2006-2008.

He also served as the US Special Representative for the Central African Republic from 2014-2016.

Last week, the United Nations States voiced anger at South Sudan’s warring parties for failing to resolve differences.

The US government imposed sanctions on a number of Government officials.