jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 8th, 2022
HomeNewsTwo suspects confessed to shooting of Bishop
News

Two suspects confessed to shooting of Bishop

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Six suspects arranged in Court with their defense lawyers

BY John Agok

The two of the six suspects accused of shooting the Bishop-elect in Rumbek last year were admitted to have carried out the act yesterday, but pointing fingers at master planners including some priests.

The historic case sought six suspects including the priest implicated in the shooting admitted the plan attack meant to scare the White elected Bishop away and pave way for qualified indigenous  Priests to mention their names.

Historic case hearing is being attended by a jury comprising of eleven lawyers including the presiding judge, family members of the suspects, and church clergy all present.

Five prosecutors from the government presenting evidence and four defense lawyers of the suspects argued the case before Judge Alexandra Subek at Juba High Court.

Advocate Malith Mading, the defense lawyer requested for the right of accused to speak in English or seek translation under article 203 and was granted by the judge. Prosecutor read out statements recorded during the preliminary investigation from each of the six suspects.

The two suspects namely; Morris Sabit Ater and Laat Makur Agok have admitted in their recorded statements read out before the jury.

“It started at dark around 6:30 pm and we had met on how to take shooting of Bishop and we met twice to plan for it. We were using two AK47, I shot eight bullets, but three bullets refused to explode”, said 22 yrs Sabit Ater.

“ I and Sabit Ater planned to shoot Bishop at 12:30 am attack , I shot five bullets  just to scare him away and why bringing white man while we have qualified indigenous priests that, include, Fr. John Mathiang Macol, Fr. Marko Tong , Fr. Luka Dor and Fr. Andrea Osman”,  said a 39-year old LaatAgok Makur Agok

The two AK47, one itel phone and fifteen bullets including the unfired ones were evidence-based items presented before the court.

However, the defense lawyers were among prosecutors include; Adv. Malith Mading, Adv. Madit Buot Kuet, Adv.  Emanuel Manesh Mangok and Adv. Arieth Bol.

The defense lawyers also called on the Court to speed up a trial in free and fair justice, claiming their clients have been in custody for long and even asked for  one person  who is  ill  for rightful and meaningful treatment.

You Might Also Like

News

UNMISS -Disrespectful to the government

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
With UNMISS planning to renew its mandate next month, the Minister of Telecommunication and Postal Service who is also the government’s spokesperson, Michael Makuei Lueth yesterday revealed that the U.N body had never been respectful to the country and the people even when invited to discuss or negotiate issues they would always go-ahead to do whatever they wanted without giving an ear. “These are people who have never been respectful to us and even when we say let them not renew the mandate. Let us negotiate, they will go ahead...
News

UN human rights team jet in to discuss Justice

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Atimaku Joan Members of the Human rights Commission Yasmin Sooka from South Africa and Barney Afako from Uganda are in Juba to discuss steps and necessary support needed to implement transitional justice. In a document availed to  Juba Monitor yesterday,  the two Commissioners are expected to hold meetings from Saturday with key government Ministers, activists, religious leaders, diplomats, entities monitoring the 2018 Revitalized peace agreement, United Nation agencies and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan under the revitalized agreement following a related conference held in Nairobi in 2021....
News

Rival SPLA-IOfactions clash in parts of Upper Nile

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Emelda Siama John and Fatuma Asha Ali Edmund Yakani The clashes among the rivaling factions of the SPLA-IO, Kitgwang-SPLA-IO faction and SPLA-IO allied to First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny, sparking the clash in some parts of Logechuk and Nassir counties. This came as a result of continuous tensions among the SPLA-IO that leads to regular defections from SPLA-IO to SSPDF on 6th Feb. 2022, this week. In the statement availed to Juba monitor, Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, Edmund Yakani considered all these actions...
News

Graduates told to shun divisions, focus on jobs

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph TheMayor of Juba City Council urged the fresh graduates to shun division, focus on jobs creation and channel their knowledge in helping their communities and the country. The Mayor of Juba city council, Michael LadoThomasmade the call yesterday during an occasion organized in honor of sons and daughters of Tonj who have recently completed their studies in various Universities and Higher Institutions of learning. “Shun ethnicity, avoid divisive politics, be peacemakers and channel the knowledge you acquired from the universities and institutions to help your communities and...
error: Content is protected !!