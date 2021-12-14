Two suspects arrested over killing fishermen in Bor

By Deng Ghai Deng

Police in Jonglei State capital Bor confirmed that they have arrested at least two suspects over the killing of a fisherman last week.

Last week, one person was reported killed during clashes between two groups of young men over the rights to fishing waters on the River Nile in Bor County’s Baidit Payam.

Major General Joseph Mayen Akoon, Jonglei State Police Commissioner said that Police have arrested at least two suspects and they were being investigated before being arraigned in a court of law for trials.

“The police operations have arrested 2 suspects. They are now in our custody undergoing investigations. The general security situation is calm.” General Akoon said

He added that in Jonglei State, several disputes over fishing rights have occurred in the state over the past few years.

In July 2018, thousands of people were displaced from Thoony fishing village in Bor County’s Baidit Payam after chiefs and some residents from Makol-Cuei forced residents to vacate their homes, claiming they were fishing illegally in and around the area.

In March 2019 several people were reportedly killed when a group of people from a community in Jonglei state’s Twic East County clashed with members of another community from YirolCounty of Lakes State over fishing rights on the River Nile in an area called Chuet-Akwet, which is also known as Liet-Buoi.