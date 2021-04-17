Two SSPDF soldiers arrested over killing

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The South Sudan Police service has detained two South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) soldiers for allegedly shooting dead two young men living one injured in Mangateen suburb in Juba.

In a press briefing athis office, Col. James Dak Karlo, the South Sudan Police Deputy and acting Spokesperson who doubles as South Sudan Police Head of Special Protection Unit said they have apprehended two SSPDF soldiers over killing of two young men in Mangateen area.

“The incident happened at around 6pm at Hai Referendum, Mangateen residential area, when the three young fellows were trying to go and have a menial work, so on there way they got interrupted by the so called security organs, they stoppedthem but as they fear, they tried to run and those soldiers opened fire on these boys and two of them were shot dead immediately and one was injured,” Col. Dak revealed.

“Up to now we have arrested two fellows of their rivals and they are believed to be from SSPDF, the two are under the police custody andinvestigation is going on to establish the motive behind the killing,” he added.

However, Col. Dak said that there were no clear facts established about killing of those boys adding that if it is established fully, the police will communicate to the public.

According to him, there were three different scenarios which was noted from different sources and the investigation was to establish the real motive behind the case.

“One of the scenarios said that these boys were killed for robbery which was not confirmed whether it is true or not because there was different information yet about the issue,” he said.

“The second scenario said the boys were going to have construction as labor force in certain land which becomes like land dispute, that the owner of the land is trying to interrupt, so that there will be no construction of the land although up to now, we have not established the motive behind,” Col. Dak narrated.

He said the two apprehended guys are being kept at Munuki police station saying a case has been opened, and they are undergoing investigations by the criminal investigation unit to gather more evidence.

He revealed that among the three boys, one was in the age of 21,19, and 14 who is under medication in the Juba Teaching Hospital.

Col. Dak called on the organized forces to protect the citizens with their properties saying it was the most principle of the organized forces in the country adding that no forces are allowed to take law in their hand.

On Thursday morning, similar incident happened at the African Inland Church where two soldiers injured themselves over alleged land dispute.