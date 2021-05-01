jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, May 2nd, 2021
News

Two South Sudanese arrested with gun

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The Police in Obongi district, Uganda yesterday detained two South Sudanese refugees after they were reportedly found in possession of a gun.
 
James Yokujo, 22, and Emmanuel Munga, 24, both residents of Keguru Block 9 in Palorinya Refugee Camp, were intercepted along Kali-Lefori road as they travelled to the neighbouring South Sudan.

The Acting Police Spokesperson North-western region, Jimmy Anguyo, said an AK47 gun with seven rounds of ammunition was recovered.

“As Police officers were doing their routine duties, they encountered these two young men and demanded to search the bag they were carrying. Upon searching them, the officers recovered a gun,” Anguyo said.

“They are detained at Obongi Central Police Station pending interrogations,” he added.

The spokesperson said the two will appear before court if investigations are done.

“They will appear before court if we finish our investigations, all the South Sudanese must know that carrying guns in Uganda is a big offence,” he disclosed.

Last year, over five people were arrested with machine guns at Elegu border.

Anguyo appealed to the security forces to be alert at the border points.

NGO Forum condemns violent assaults against aid workers

Press Release The South Sudan NGO Forum condemns in the strongest possible terms the concerning increase in threats and incidents of aggression against humanitarian workers that are multiplying across the country. On 24th April, aid workers were attacked inside an NGO compound in Jamjang County in Ruweng Administrative Area where multiple youth entered the perimeter and physically attacked staff, resulting in serious injuries. On the 28th April in Torit in Eastern Equatoria following a meeting between humanitarian agencies, the United Nations and local community groups, an unconfirmed number of humanitarian...
Shun violence against NGOs workers

By Yiep Joseph The Eastern Equatoria state government urged the youths to immediately stop violence on non-governmental Organizations operating in the state. The statement came after Health Link driver was beaten by a group of youths known as Monyomiji, the ruling youths who claimed that the NGOs employ people outside the area and the state. In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Aliandro Lotok, the press secretary in the office of the governor mentioned that some youths have taken law into their hands and intended to cause harm to the...
Man sentenced to death

By Deng Ghai Deng A court in Jonglei State finally sentenced one person to death and several others to jail over inter-clan fighting which erupted in December 2017 to 2018 over a land’s name that left 38 people dead, and 24 others injured. In 2017, the two communities disagreed over land name on which Nyara wanted the place to be called Anuet and the Mach-Anyiel, Biong, Nyichak, and Awan wanted the place to be called Panwel. Speaking to media yesterday, Jonglei High Court Judge John YelAleusaid all the convicts from...
