Two South Sudanese arrested with gun

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The Police in Obongi district, Uganda yesterday detained two South Sudanese refugees after they were reportedly found in possession of a gun.



James Yokujo, 22, and Emmanuel Munga, 24, both residents of Keguru Block 9 in Palorinya Refugee Camp, were intercepted along Kali-Lefori road as they travelled to the neighbouring South Sudan.

The Acting Police Spokesperson North-western region, Jimmy Anguyo, said an AK47 gun with seven rounds of ammunition was recovered.

“As Police officers were doing their routine duties, they encountered these two young men and demanded to search the bag they were carrying. Upon searching them, the officers recovered a gun,” Anguyo said.

“They are detained at Obongi Central Police Station pending interrogations,” he added.

The spokesperson said the two will appear before court if investigations are done.

“They will appear before court if we finish our investigations, all the South Sudanese must know that carrying guns in Uganda is a big offence,” he disclosed.

Last year, over five people were arrested with machine guns at Elegu border.

Anguyo appealed to the security forces to be alert at the border points.