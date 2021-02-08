jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, February 8th, 2021
News

Two soldiers killed by unknown gunmen in Aru

By Chany Ninrew

Two soldiers affiliated to South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) were killed by unknown gunmen during the weekend at Aru Junction along Juba Nimule road, the national Police confirmed yesterday

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Major General Daniel Justin said the unidentified assailants killed the two soldiers as they patrolled the highway on a motorbike.

“We had an accident in Aru Junction where two soldiers were using motorbike. They were killed and the motorbike was taken.We went there yesterday and launched an investigating into the incident,” he said.

Maj. Gen Justin revealed that the gunmen also disappeared with the motorbike and that they are being tailed by the security forces.

According to the spokesperson the motive of the killers or their identity were not immediately established.

The acting SSPDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Santo Domic said he had not received information of the incident.

“I don’t have information on the incident at the moment, if I get any information, I will call you back,” Domic said.

