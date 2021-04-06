Two shot dead along Juba-Mundri road

By Bullen Bala Alexander

At least two people have been confirmed dead and two cars ruined in a deadly ambush along Juba-Mundri road Western Equatoria State, authorities of Mundri East County confirmed.

Margaret Fozia Emmanuel the Mundri East County Commissioner revealed that the incident happened on Sunday morning between Bagi and Witto.

“It was on Sunday in the morning some vehicles coming from those ends of Bar El-Ghazal region to Juba were ambushed between ’Bagi and Witto, in that incident one person was shot dead and another one injured but later died in hospital,” Ms. Fozia revealed.

“At the same time, the two cars were set on fire and burnt totally, so, that was what happened. It was what everyone did not expect since people are for peace,” she added.

According to commissioner Fozia, the two men were mechanics working with some company who she was not acquainted with the name.

“The information I got,one deceased was a Burundian and the other one is a South Sudanese from Eastern Equatoria State.”

When asked whether the attackers were known groups, she said they are not clearly identified but many people said those people belong to Thomas Cirilo but she could not verify exactlyit was NAS group.

However, she said, the security situation remained calm adding that there was no big threatof insecurity after the incident and people were moving with their businesses.

“What I can say is that right now, we are in the implementation of peace agreement, the agreement is very clear and talked about peace for the people of South Sudan, as a country we will work hard to make sure the county remains peaceful and peace is implemented fully,” Ms. Fozia cited.

She promised to engage the groups that continued to carry such criminal activities including the other opposition who are not part of the agreement to respect the ceasefire agreement.

Last week, two different attackswere carried out along Yei-Juba road where several lives were lost.

South Sudan People’s Defense Forces SSPD has accused the NAS of attacking people along the Road.