Two S. Sudanese students exits war hit Ukraine to Poland

By Atimaku Joan

At least two South Sudanese students who were studying in the recent war-hit Ukraine under a scholarship of Gaani Study Abroad company have managed to successfully exit to Poland over the weekend.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, David Ganiko the Executive Director of Gaani Study Abroad Company said that the students were first transported at the boarder by the company before Poland.

“They reached on Sunday, they started on Friday and first went to Lviv which is at the border of Ukraine and set off to Poland on Saturday,” said Ganiko.

He stated that they had sponsored two students from South Sudan who have just started their first year with Degrees, a lady studying Medicine and a young man in the field of Business Administration.

South Sudan government over the weekend had requested its diplomats in European countries to establish the number of South Sudanese living in Ukraine and Russia after tension between the two countries escalated.

“We are very much concerned about the situation in Ukraine because of the insecurity and safety of any South Sudan that has been in Ukraine, but we have asked our embassies in Europe and our citizens,” revealed the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. Deng Dau on a local media in Juba.

“We don’t have an embassy in Ukraine. We have asked our diplomats to give us information regarding the citizens of South Sudan in Ukraine, Students or citizens who have taken refuge there. As soon as we get the information we will be able to share with you. We have asked our embassies across Europe and Moscow to give us the details of South Sudanese in Ukraine,” the official added.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled and continue to flee their country as Russia advances military aggression to major cities, including Kiev despite calls for dialogue.

However, a video yesterday on Aljazeera reported that fleeing African and Idian students stuck in Ukraine are accusing officials of discriminating on them and pushing them back from getting to the border.