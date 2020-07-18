Two more persons die of Coronavirus

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

Two more people have died of Coronavirus pandemic bringing total number of dead in the Country since the outbreak to 43.

It is not clear whether the two individuals died at the private isolation facilities or at their various homes as there were no severe cases reported at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit.

For the last two weeks, the country has had only 41 fatalities related to coronavirus.

A past report released by Public Health Laboratory on Wednesday indicates that there was a slight increment of the new coronavirus confirmed cases after weeks of fewer cases since mid last month.

Currently, South Sudan’s coronavirus cases stand at 2,191 as the Public Health Laboratory reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday evening.

The new samples 96 were tested in Public Health Laboratory and the UN Clinic in Juba and the results were released on Thursday.

Already, nearly 1,200 patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus across the country as a cumulative number since April.

The total samples tested across the country up to date summed to 12, 242 according to the Ministry of Health.

At least 5,016 contacts have been traced and followed by the Rapid Response Team since the outbreak of the pandemic reported in the Country.

Currently, there are 336 contacts under follow up according to the Public Health Laboratory.

At least 4,602 people have finished their follow up since April.

The country now has 968 in total as a number of active cases if the recoveries and fatalities are subtracted from the cumulative figure.