Two men sentenced for sexual related offences

By Rofina Teteng

Gender Based Violence Court in Juba has handed a difference jail terms to two men for committing sexual offences.

The two defendants were separately sentenced on Friday on different counts.

Fasu Ismail, a 25-year-old Ugandan national was handed a 7-year jail sentence for two counts of abductions and attempted rape of a 23-year-old woman.

He was found guilty of abduction to compel woman to marriage him and attempted to rape her in Gumbo.

The presiding judge of the GBV Court Francis Amum read the verdicts.

“The accused person stands charged for the count of attempted rape and abducting a woman and compel her to marriage him, under section 247, 63 and 273 of the Penal code Act 2008. Section 247 of the Penal code Act 2008, reads as follows, whoever has sexual intercourse or carnal intercourse with another person against his/her will or without his/her consent commit the offence of a rape and upon conviction and shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years and may also be liable to a fine,” Judge read the statement.

Meanwhile, Madut Majok Madut who was also accused of abducting a 16-year-old girl in Gumbo-Shirkat for two days leading to sexual intercourse, had been sentenced for 2 years in reformatory school and a fine of 700,000ssp.”

The Presiding Judge Anthony Joshua Lado read,

“Whoever has sexual intercourse or carnal intercourse with another person against his/her will or without her consent committed offence of rape, sub-section 2 a consent given by a man or a woman below the age of 18 years shall not be deemed to be a consent within the meaning of sub section one above.”

“Therefore, he is to be detained in reformatory school for two years imprisonment with the effect from 12/ 2/2021 according to provision of section 11 of the penal code act, 2008 and he must pay to the survivor amount of 700,000 ssp as a compensation and to be pay according to the provision of section 290 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 2008.”

According to the survivor, the incident happened on 13/7/2020 when she was called by the boyfriend to go to Gumbo and spent two days which led to pregnancy.