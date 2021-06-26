jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, June 26th, 2021
Two killed, several injured in Lakes State

By Mabor Riak Magok

At least two people have been killed, four others were wounded in Lakes State on Wednesday over cattle raiders.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Deputy Executive Director of Rumbek East County, Peter Bech said that there was tension from both sides, but there was an intervention from the local authorities and chiefs to persuade the armed Youth from fighting in the morning.

“Yes, there was tension in the morning. But we have intervened to persuade. Now there is no fighting”. he spoke.

He added that the armed youth from one section made some road ambushes on the main road against the commissioner of Rumbek East County when those who were wounded were about to be transported to Rumbek state hospital for treatment.

At the same time, the Police Spokesperson in Lakes State Major Elijah MaborMakuac denied any attacked against the commissioner of Rumbek East County.

“Commissioner of Rumbek East County is in Rumbek state capital looking for forces who could go and help him stabilize tension in Rumbek East County. What happened was, some youth from one section went and raided 75 herd of cattle and killed one person,” he echoed

