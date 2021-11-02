Two killed, one wounded on road ambush in Anyidi

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Authorities in Bor County of Jonglei State confirmed that two people were killed and one wounded in road ambush by unknown criminals in Anyidi Payam of Bor town.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, YuotAlier Ok, the commissioner of Bor County said that three people were traveling to Anyidi and fell into ambush while two people were killed.

The who survived testifies to Police that he heard the criminals speaking indifferent language when they were going.

The state government urged people from Jonglei State and call on authorities from neighboring Pibor Administrative Area to remain vigilantfor peace and co-existencein order for the people to move between the two sides without anyone seeking revenge.But the authoritiesin Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area authorities would bring the criminalsto justice.

Alier added that last weeks the reports showed that three people were killed in Gadiang and also three killed in Panyagoor.These killings needed to stop and the state government called for peace so people could live in harmonyasMurle communities were moving freely from Gumuruk to any part of Jonglei without encountering any conflict or road ambush.

He revealed that Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administrative area (GPAA) were working very hard to promote the development of infrastructure and diversity of economic as well as free movement of people from different places without fear of been killed.

“earlier Pieri agreement and also the recent peace conference which took place in Capital Bor. The blood compensation to the family of one who have been killed to avoid revenge killing, so the current killings to took place around Anyidi. we are giving few days to authorities of Pibor to find the criminals ether they find or didn’t find criminals.We will ask the authorities of Pibor to compensate the two killed including the money taken when those two were killed. Only thing that is going right according to the Pieri agreement is the exchange of abducted children and women amongst Jonglei and Pibor Administrative area,” Alier said.