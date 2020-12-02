jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020
News

Two killed in Cueibet

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Cueibet County, Lakes State said two people have been killed by unknown gunmen on Monday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Secretary General of Cueibet Town Zeckariah Mamer Thokgor said the two slain are from Duony Payam.

Mamer said there was a high tension in Cueibet Town, because the relatives of the two victims were trying to attacks Cueibet county head-quarters, but the authorities managed to calm the situation.

“It is true that there was a high tension as a result of people killed by unknown gunmen, but we have managed to talk and persuade the relatives to return home,” said Mamer.

He said the suspects who killed the two persons are from neighboring Agar community and, not Ayiel section of Cueibet County.

“I am appealing to Gok community of Cueibet County to be patience first before carrying out wrongful revenged against anyone,” he said.

He said now the situation is calm and people are moving normally.

