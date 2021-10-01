Two killed, four injured in separate clashes in Unity State

By James Atem Kuir /Mabor Riak

Two people have perished and three others were left with gunshot wounds sin two separate clashes in Mayendit and Mayom Counties of Unity State over the past two days.

In Mayom County, two rivaling communities clashed in what state officials believed was motivated by revenge killing, leaving one person dead and another injured at noon on Wednesday.

While in Tutnyang Payam, Mayendit County, one person was killed and three others on Thursday morning when a group of armed criminals stormed a police cell in an attempt to free three detainees according to Gatluak Nyang the county commissioner.

“I just got some information that there were criminals who wanted to release suspects by force in a detention facility in Tutnyang payam. So, I sent police forces to intervene and rescue the situation,” said the Mayendit county boss, Gatluak Nyang in a phone interview yesterday.

Mr. Nyang blamed unnamed SPLA-IO local commander for instigating the raid on the police detention facility. He stressed that calm was restored after the raiders withdrew following deployment more police forces to the area.

Unity State Information and Communication Minister, Gabriel Hon Makuei, said the clashes in Tutnyang Payamof Mayendit County was partly fueled by disagreement over the administration of the payam.

Minister Hon stressed that there was a kind power wrangle over who should be the administrator of Tutnyang payam between one official appointed by the county commissioner and another SPLM/A-IO military administrator vying for the same payam.

“The one (payam administrator) who was appointed by the commissioner was rejected and former (SPLM/A-IO military commissioner brought their candidate.So, wrangling over the payam administration created this confrontation,” he said.

He however, stressed that calm has been restored in restive areas and that investigations were underway to resolve the issues once and for all.