Two killed by ‘unknown’ gunmen in Juba

By: Bullen Bala Alexander

At least two people have been killed and one injured by so-called unknown gunmen in Juba despite the recent summon by parliament to the Ministers in charge of security.

Last week, a lecturer at the University of Juba was gunned down near Gudele 2 police station on his way home by unidentified gunmen.

His killing provoked students to march to the parliament demanding justice following the lecturer’s death.

On Tuesday, parliament summoned the Ministers of Defense, Kuol Manyang Juuk, Interior Minister, Michael Changjiek and National Security, Mamur Isaac over rampant killings in Juba.

The MPs called on the Ministers in charge of security to resign if they were not able to curb the insecurity in Juba.

This call could grow louder as killings by people who are not brought to justice continue unabated within the city. Two people were killed and one other injured in Gudele 2 and Suk Zande at different houses on Thursday night.

Bauda one of the family members who confirmed to Juba Monitor said the incident happened around 1: am at night.

A source who preferred to be known only as Bauda said Zachariah Do’bo, one of the deceased victims and his brothers were sleeping outside the compound in order to get fresh air since it was hot at night.

“After reaching 1:00 am, the two brothers got up and went to their rooms. So what happened was that after Zachariah Do’bo, entered in his room, he did not close the door he immediately got in his bed,” she said.

“While the wife with two children were in the other bed, the gunmen entered in their room after when Do’bo was awake, he realized that there were robbers he shouted ‘harami’ and after that alarm immediately they shot him,” she narrated.

Bauda revealed that after the shooting the armed men ran out and when they came out they fired two bullets on air.

“The same armed men went ahead and injured one of the policemen who is believed to be bodyguard of a big police officer in Gudele West,” she said.

She continued that the injured man also opened fire on the criminals and so they were able to escape the scene.

A policeman who sought anonymity said he was among the police personnel who went to the scene when they got a call about the criminals in the area.

“We were called to Suk Zande to go and search there, we got one woman killed and on our way back, we got another information that there was another incident. As we went back the man by the name Zachariah was dead,” he said.