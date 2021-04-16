Two injured over land dispute

By Bullen Bala Alexander

At least two soldiers reportedly injured themselves over a suspected land dispute yesterday in Juba, Maj. Gen. Monydhang Deng Kuol, Central Equatoria State Acting Police Commissioner confirmed.

The incident happened at African Inland Church [AIC] premises near the South Sudan National Parliament, along the Seventh Day’s Roundabout.

According to Maj. Gen. Kuol, the incident happened at around 9am almost to 10am in the morning after the State government sent some forces to tell those who occupied the land to move away since it is CES governmentland.

“It was in the morning at around 9:00am almost 10am when some officers were sent to stop the Church from building the fence in that place since the land is belonging to Central Equatoria State government,” Maj. Gen Kuol revealed.

He went ahead to accuse the Bishop of that church for not listening to the directives of Central Equatoria State government to stop and leave the place peacefully.

He said the Bishop of the church was warned several times but he could not stop his activities in the church adding that instead he went to bring some of his relative who are soldiers to protect the place.

“It was not the first time for the CES government to stop them from building the fence and they were instructed to move away from the place but they could not listen.”

“So what happened was that when those officers reached there, one person came who is a national security officer and shot one of those soldiers who was sent by CES as a result the soldier that was shot immediately replied and fired back as a result he broke two of his legs,” he added.

However, he said the two NS officers and the SSPDF officers are in the hospital but critically injured adding that the police were investigating the incident.

However, an individual familiar with the incident who spoke to Juba Monitor on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal said the land belongs to the church but the CES government want to grab it by force and give to Tiger division.

He further revealed that the person that was critically injured was apastor’s son saying he is a National security officer.

“Everyone in this area knows that this land belongs to this African Inland Church, it is the government who is trying to grab it and they are using the country’s soldiers to take away from the church,” the anonymous source said.

According to the person, the pastor of the church also survived the attack as his son got wounded on leg.