Two humanitarian health workers killed

By Mabor Riak Magok

Two humanitarian health workers working with CUAAM organization were killed on a road ambush in Lakes state on Monday, authorities in the State confirmed.

The State Minister of health Doctor Jacob Akuocpiir Acuoth condemned the barbaric killings of the two humanitarian health workers.

“We are in sorrow for the incident that happened to the humanitarian health workers. The assailants are not yet known but we are working with the County authorities to identify them,”said Minister Akuocpiir.

He appealed to the humanitarian apparatus in the State to be vigilant when they are making their activities in Lakes State.

The chief Inspector of police in Aluakaluak Payam Michael Mayor Malaak said that the 2 humanitarian health workers includingCUAAM Doctors with Africa, Director of Nutrition in Yirol Hospital Moses Maker Manyok and the driver identified as Gulung Werwer and 2 girls who sustained injuries.

“It was in the morning when the cattle exchange armed criminals met at the border between Yirol West and Rumbek East Counties for cattle exchange and they started to shoot themselves which led to the killing of 2 people from the cattle exchange armed youth from Rumbek East County,” the Police Inspector said.

The Payam administrator in Aluakaluak Daniel Ichok Dhieu said that the 2 humanitarian workers were killed when returning from Mapuordit hospital after they paidsalaries to some of their staff in Aluakaluak, and Mapuordit.

Administrator Dhieu said that the dead bodies were taken by the CUAAM doctors with Africa and the organization will hand them over to their families.