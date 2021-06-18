TWO EVENTS WITH DIFFERENT TOUCH

Topical Commentary

Odongo Odoyo

I need to relate two events which took place in different venues and which have no semblance but only ended up player major role in the development of the country. These events, one was presided over by President Salva Kiir Mayardit at Freedom Hall where he announce that the country was going to plant 100 million trees in the next ten years. My mind reflected back to some countries l had visited who had taken planting of trees seriously and the results were “evergreen” scenarios”with conducive atmosphere where the rule of the game was simple. “Cut one plant two”. Can you imagine how this country would look when this program is undertaken to its success? Ten years is not far and the country has to plan ahead for the comfort of the citizens. This is why the president’s program should be fully supported. Number two in Juba town at the UAP building Cooperative Bank organized a sitting for donors, farmers, cooperative societies and key players in the industry’ The Managing Director, Elijah Wamalwa outlined plan of action on how they intend to empower farmers through acceptable conditions and encouraged them to form more societies which would enable them to collectively acquire loans . This was in line to boost agricultural production in the country and to ensure the food insecurity was a thing of the past. These two and inter-related because their aim is set to make stable the economic growth which would ensure that all had peace in their backyards. It is good to collectively do something that for the country. The president and cooperative bank have indicated what can be done. There are others who have ideas and plan of action. Could they come out and lay bare their plans so that those with similar a take and ideas could come together to orchestrate the move meant for the good of the whole country.Like the two we should now turn our attention in the developing this nation through clear, honest and acceptable means. Just imagine for one minute you are relaxing under in a green an well managed vegetation or just imagine that farmers were now able to produce enough food that there was no need to import foodstuff from outside. Just imagine that the green environment had brought back the rainy season to its cause and the sunny the same with the feeling of green around you all the time. There comes a time when politics must be left to those who know it better and the nation’s development given priority in all its framework. I would not be doing any justice to myself if l do not preach the gospel of peace, economic stability and collective responsibilities to the country. We have to work and walk one journey to this destination. Those with positive growth ideas should not be left behind. They should come in the forefront and do what they know better for meaningful development.