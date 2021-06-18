jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, June 18th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialTWO EVENTS WITH DIFFERENT TOUCH
Editorial

TWO EVENTS WITH DIFFERENT TOUCH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

I need to relate two events which took place in different venues and which have no semblance but only ended up player major role in the development of the country. These events, one was presided over by President Salva Kiir Mayardit at Freedom Hall where he announce that the country was going to plant 100 million trees in the next ten years. My mind reflected back to some countries l had visited who had taken planting of trees seriously and the results were “evergreen” scenarios”with conducive atmosphere where the rule of the game was simple. “Cut one plant two”. Can you imagine how this country would look when this program is undertaken to its success? Ten years is not far and the country has to plan ahead for the comfort of the citizens. This is why the president’s program should be fully supported. Number two in Juba town at the UAP building Cooperative Bank organized a sitting for donors, farmers, cooperative societies and key players in the industry’ The Managing Director, Elijah Wamalwa outlined plan of action on how they intend to empower farmers through acceptable conditions and encouraged them to form more societies which would enable them to collectively acquire loans . This was in line to boost agricultural production in the country and to ensure the food insecurity was a thing of the past. These two and inter-related because their aim is set to make stable the economic growth which would ensure that all had peace in their backyards. It is good to collectively do something that for the country. The president and cooperative bank have indicated what can be done. There are others who have ideas and plan of action. Could they come out and lay bare their plans so that those with similar a take and ideas could come together to orchestrate the move meant for the good of the whole country.Like the two we should now turn our attention in the developing this nation through clear, honest and acceptable means. Just imagine for one minute you are relaxing under in a green an well managed vegetation or just imagine that farmers were now able to produce enough food that there was no need to import foodstuff from outside. Just imagine that the green environment had brought back the rainy season to its cause and the sunny the same with the feeling of green around you all the time. There comes a time when politics must be left to those who know it better and the nation’s development given priority in all its framework. I would not be doing any justice to myself if l do not preach the gospel of peace, economic stability and collective responsibilities to the country. We have to work and walk one journey to this destination. Those with positive growth ideas should not be left behind. They should come in the forefront and do what they know better for meaningful development.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

INDUSTRIAL PARK ISKEYTO ECONOMIC GROWTH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The proposed setting up of the industrial park is important to the development of the country as it is aimed at bringing together and closer investors. In a number of countries where this has succeeded industrial development are seen to have taken the lead in improving the economy. Time and again this country has wholly relied on oil as the only source of revenue catering for the entire need of the people. It is time to diversify this and have alternative sources. The plan is good on papers, but the...
Editorial

TRAFFIC POLICE MUST STOP BEING NUISANCE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The culture being developed by the traffic police officers of surrounding a vehicle with almost ten uniformed personnel must stop. What is the logic or the rationale of this kind ofbehaviour? People driving cars or vehicles need protection from the high notch of the traffic command. Traffic police are supposed to maintain law and order on the roads and to ensure vehicles and people driving them had all the required documents as enshrined in the laws. They are the custodians of safe passenger on our roads, but they should not...
Editorial

FOR SUCCESSBE STEADFAST AND HONEST

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Responsibility comes with maturity and honesty. There are very few people with such quality. Instead the majority would always want to be known, recognized and demand respect. The latter class of people do not last in whatever take they may have and at what time. We have had cases where the media have been humiliated, intimidated and frustrated without the laws required follows. Thanks to the government for setting up the Media Authority. The fourth estate have gone or been underdog in performing...
error: Content is protected !!