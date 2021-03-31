jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 31st, 2021
News

Two Diplomats pass on in Juba

By John Agok

Two senior ambassadors from South Sudan have died in Juba, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Deng Dau Deng confirmed to Juba Monitor yesterday.

Moses Akol Ajawin and Abdoun Terkoc passed on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Amb. Terkoc, who was the former Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation died at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Unit while Amb. Moses AkolAjawin was found dead at his residence in Munuki yesterday.

Mr. Dau declined to mention the cause of their death pending the declaration by either family members or Ministry of Health.

“The causes of their deaths have not yet been known. We left it for the ministry of health and the families to say it,” he said.

Mr. Dau described the two as the brains behind the establishment of the ministry after the declaration of independence in 2011.

“The ministry has lost brains, people who were refined and had worked in the service for a very long time,” he added.

Several deaths were reported over two weeks ago after the very ministry had lost another senior diplomat, Amb. Isaac Chinkok.

Akol is the bother of the leader of the National Democratic Movement, Dr. Lam AkolAjawin.

What led to their demise is yet to be announced.

