Wednesday, January 5th, 2022
National NewsNews

Two die as building collapses in Konyokonyo Market

By Yiep Joseph

Two people have perished and another injured in Konyokonyo Market after a house they were trying to demolish came down on them, chamber of commerce official said.

Heif Hassan a member of chamber of commerce in Konyokonyo Market confirmed to Juba Monitor that the two victims whose identities have not been disclosed died on spot while a third victim suffered serious injuries and a fourth escaped unhurt when a five meter wallof the building they were trying bring down collapsed Tuesday morning.

“This morning (Tuesday) at around 11:00 am, four people were demolishing a certain house with a tall wall almost 5 meters high, unfortunately the house collapsed on them. Two died, one injured and the other one detected the danger and run away without injuries,” Hassan said.

He blamed the owner of the house for bringing people who are not engineers to demolish the house and not employing adequate safety measures.

“Those who were demolishing the house do not know how to demolish. They were just gambling and I blamed the owner for bringing the wrong people to do what they don’t know,” he complained.

He warned against construction of building with tall walls, citing that they are very dangerous when they collapsed.

Hassan called on the business community who owned houses around the market to inform the chamber of commerce around the area to help in issues related to construction and demolition.

“The chamber has engineers ready to help and we call on those with work to consult and get help where necessary” he said.

“In the city council there are engineers that knows how to construct and therefore I call on the businessmen to consult them whenever they wanted to construct or demolish any house” he added  

