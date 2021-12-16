Two dead as gov’t clash with illegal settlers in Gumbo-Sherikat

By Lodu William Odiya and William Madouk Garang

Two people have reportedly been killed in Juba’s suburb of Gumbo-Sherikat after gun battle broke out between security forces accompanying the government land committee and local residents yesterday.

According to the Police Spokesperson the committee appointed in August by President Kiir to address land grab in Juba, had gone to KuburiTiman, a part of Gumbo-Sherikat,to demolish illegally built structures when the dwellers resisted resulting fierce clashes Wednesday morning.

“…those people (the dwellers) refused (to heed to the land officials) and they went into confrontation whereby we have confirmed some two people dead,” General Justin confirmed.

The police officer said the victims were among the resisting dwellers. A Video footage and pictures shared on social media show a bulldozer truck and acars set on fire.

General Justin said security forces have been dispatched to the area were assess the number of casualties.

He however stressed that the situation remained volatile.

“So far the security situation is not so much conducive, our force are still there we want to go to take the dead bodies but still we have not managed because we are still waiting for our forces to come back,” he said.

More details on the incident would be availed when full investigations are completed, he added.