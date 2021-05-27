Two contractors gunned down along Juba-Rumbek Road

By Nema Juma

Contractors constructing along Juba-Rumbek Road have been gunned down by Unknown people in the area.

According to some reports, it has indicated that one of the contractors was a Chinese and the other one was a south Sudanese national.

Several attacks have been happening along the road within the central Equatoria State and other parts of the country including the attacks on both the central Equatoria state governor’s convoy and the attack on the Eastern Equatoria governors convey.

However, effort to reach theDeputy spokesperson of Policewasineffectual.