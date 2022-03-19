Two Communities reconciled in Jonglei

By Deng Ghai Deng

Two communities in Jonglei State Gawar and Lou Nuer have signed a peace agreement to end deadly cattle raids in the area.

Earlier, the conflict of two communities left more than people killed and many others injured.

Last week, a Peace Canal and the Jonglei State government organized a four-day inter-communal peace dialogue between the two communities in Langkien of Nyirol county. At the end of the conference, the two communities signed a peace deal, agreeing to end the deadly violence, pay compensation to the families of those killed in the conflict, and return all stolen cattle to the rightful owners on both sides.

James Chuol Jiek, the Ayod County commissioner who signed the agreement on behalf of the Gawaar community, commended both communities for putting their differences behind them.

“We have discussed the conflict between the two communities of Gawaar and Lou. We agreed that the fighting should be stopped because it’s not good. We agreed that all the cattle Lou raided from Gawaar are returned and the cattle which were raided from Lou by Gawaar are also returned. And the people who were killed in their lives are compensated.” Jiek said

Meanwhile, the Jonglei State Minister for Local government and Law Enforcement Simon Hoth praised the Lou and Gawaar communities for peacefully resolving their differences and urged the two communities to implement the resolutions.

“They must make sure they are very vigilant with what they have signed. They have made sure that there is tranquility in those areas. The chiefs, the security organs and commissioners must be very vigilant and see closely to get down the criminals on their toes because this is where the services rendered here in Jonglei state and the government of South Sudan reach their area.” Hoth said

Hoth also urged the two communities in all four counties to report any suspected criminals who might cause problems between the communities to authorities.

The commissioner of Nyirol County, James Bol Makuei who signed on behalf of Lou Nuer Community also welcomed the agreement saying it will help the two communities live in peace. Makuei says he is committed to implementing the resolutions on his side so that peace is realized among the communities.



“The criminals from the other side of Gawaar do come and steal cattle and ours go and steal so they exchanged them on the way. We agreed as two communities that the cattle exchanged by those criminals have to be tracked and return to the owners. Number two, joint operations have to be done by the SSPDF and SPLA-IO so that we counter and overpower these criminals because sometimes, they gather in big numbers, so there is a need for a local Joint operation force so that they can counter these criminals.” Makuei said

The representative of Peace Canal Martin Kueth Tuong, said his organization saw the need to bring the two communities together so that they resolve their differences peacefully.



“Our first priority is that the communities live in peace so that the civilians do not have any problem with one another. This is the reason we make consultations and arrange discussions like the conflict between Gawaar and Lou. We brought commissioners and the community members to a conference to discuss so that the people live in a peaceful community.” Tuong said

Tuong said it’s important for the Lou and Gawaar communities to live in harmony and build social cohesion such that they can benefit from humanitarian services.