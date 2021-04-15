Two ARC staff perish in fatal accident

By James Atem Kuir

Two senior staff of the African Resource Corporation (ARC)have died and another one critically injured in fatal accident along Juba-Bor road in Mangalla Tuesday evening.

ARC is the main contractor constructing the 190 km long Juba-Bor road.

According to a source associated with the company based in Mangalla County-the scene of the fatal accident which isabout 75 km from Juba,one man and another woman died on spot while their driver sustained broken legs when a transit truck collided with the vehicle they were travelling in at about 6pm.

The driver is said to have been brought to Juba for treatment.

Several attempts by Juba Monitor to get comments from the company were unsuccessful by press time.