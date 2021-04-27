Twic East Diocese elect new bishop

By Yiep Joseph

Twic East Diocese under Episcopal Church of South Sudan, yesterday elected a new Bishop in Juba at Emmanuel Parish after the former bishop step down.

In the event attended by politicians, church leaders and the congregation in Juba on Saturday, the diocese carried out free and fair election that installed a new bishop Jacob Deng Garang to the throne.

According to the inside sources, there were three contestants namely Rev.Chol Atem, Daniel Chagai Ghak and Jacob Deng Garang for the position.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, John Machar a member of Twic East diocese in Juba mentioned that the discission made by the Episcopal church headquarters in Jubathat led to the newly elected bishop Jacob Deng Garang for the diocese is a sign of peace.

Machar revealed that among the three contestants, Rev Jacob Deng Garang won the election adding that God chose him to lead his people at this particular time.

He encouraged the newly elected Bishop to bring all the church members across the churches together.

“I called upon the new bishop to work for all the Christians and preach the word of God in order to attain peace in the state,” he said.

He revealed that the diocese has been experiencing a lot of challenges pertaining transfer of power.

He appreciated the former Bishop Rev. EzekielDiing Malengdit for the goodwill he expressed to the people of Ajuong and Pakeer by conducting peaceful election that led to the new bishop.

“I appreciate Rev. Ezekiel Diing for stepping down peacefully giving clear path for Democracy to prevail in the church and now we have new bishop,” he said.

He appealed to the youths to support the new bishop citing that the youths are the backbone of the diocese.

Mary Aguer Goch a member of the Diocese welcomed the move made by the former bishop for allowing free transfer of power without any power wrangles among the church leaders.

She encouraged the new bishop to do so when time comes.

Sources revealed that Diocese of Kongor, Nyuak and Lith came out ofTwic East diocese making it a mother diocese with its headquarters in Maar.