Twenty-three civilians abducted by NAS in Lobonok

By Wek Atak

Twenty-three civilians are reportedly been abducted by armed elements alleged to be from the National Salvation Front (NAS) in two different areas, Agoro Payam of Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State and Lobonok Payam, Juba County Central Equatoria State.

On 26th last month, ten civilians were abducted in Agoro Payam of Magwi county, Eastern Equatoria while 13 others were abducted in Kit and Lobonok. The elements were from the National Salvation Front which is a member of South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) led by General Thomas Cirilo.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday, the Acting Spokesman of South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF), Brigadier General Santo Domic Chol said this provocative act undermines the interest of peace process in Rome.

“It is really unfortunate to see NAS violating the agreement ongoing in Rome –Italy but maybe the commander of NAS does not have control over their forces. Currently NAS leaders are doing something different and their forces are doing different too,” Brig. Gen. Domic said.

He added that the South Sudan People’s Defense Force leadership urges the National Salvation Front (NAS) to unconditionally release these civilians.

However, NAS command could not respond immediately.

On 20th of August this year, six bodyguards for South Sudan’s Vice President James Wani Igga have been shot dead and another two wounded after their convoy was ambushed by National Salvation Front.

Last month, the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) has condemned violent attacks by the National Salvation Front (NAS) frequency of the incidents involving NAS has increased and the geographical spread has been expanded. We also continue to receive reports of tension and intently in the areas of Morota, Karawa, Buri and Adijo.

In September, UNMISS established a temporary base to deter road ambushes in Central Equatoria.

A temporary peacekeeping base was being established at Lobonok, in the Central Equatoria State to help deter violence after a surge in armed attacks on civilians and humanitarian convoys.

The incident followed similar road-side attacks in the past few days on humanitarian convoys travelling along the Juba-Yei road where people were shot, and trucks were looted and burned down.