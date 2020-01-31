Tutu Baibe drops love banger

By: Mandela Nelson Denis

Tutu Baibe has dropped her first single in 2020 titled “one time” which is already going viral to her fans.

The song that was released about a week ago has gone viral on social media platform like WhatsApp and Facebook with so many fans sharing and listening.

Speaking to Juba Monitor Tutu Baibe said that one-time song is her come back single to the music industry after going mute for some time.

Produced by one of Ugandan’s finest audio expert the song one time is a love story shared by Tutu Baibe after her love experience.

The song speaks about one time love and affection that your loved one gives you and encourages love couples to be there for one another.

“Falling in love is so amazing and all you experience is that one-time care, love and affection with the person you love, you live every day with the desire to be there for each other”, said Tutu.

Done in afro beats vibes one-time song will put any one who gets the chance to listen to it in the dance move.

Having worked with several local producers Tutu revealed that it was time to bring new taste to the music scene of South Sudan.

“Our producers are great but this time, I wanted some new flavor and whoever has heard the song can testify that the song is worth listening to,” Tutu said.

With the one-time single Tutu hopes to capture the music industry again as she is planning a massive media tour for the new song.

The football hit maker also added that she was working hard to ensure that the video of “one time” is shoot as soon as possible.

Tutu Baibe rose to the music limelight with” achak cak” that went viral across the globe and introduced the singer to the world music market.

Tutu Baibe is considered as one of the most influential female artists in the country because of her close attachment to the youth in the country.