Turkish Embassy donates school materials to Jubek State

By: Peter Gatkuoth

The Turkish Embassy in South Sudan has donated school materials to Juba Technical School.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan, Tugrul Biltekin said they were proud to work perfectly together with South Sudanese authorities in different government institutions.

“We are going to continue with our cooperation with the Jubek State Ministry of Education as well as school teachers in providing better living condition for the students. It is not just about the materials we donate, it is how we are going to improve the standard of schools,” Ambassador Biltekin said.

Jubek State Minister of Education Dr. Wani Sule Lado said Turkey has historical ties with South Sudan that should not be forgotten.

“We are receiving these donations which was actually first initiated by our visit to this school,” Dr. Sule said.

“We are now here to witness a donation inform of equipment, tools and machines for which we are all very grateful. This will contribute actually towards stretching and good performance of this technical school,” he added.

The Head teacher of Juba Technical Secondary School, Samuel Amuzai said their vision was to create technology and the mission to produce competence technicians in the country.

“We are happy because we have received some technical equipment and tools for various departments which can faster our learning in this school and this is what we are looking for,” Amuzai said.

He applauded the Turkish Embassy for its good cooperation and donation to the school.

“We are thankful to the Turkish Embassy and the administration of the Ministry of Education who managed to connect us with the right people for assistance so we hope this kind of assistance will continue in order to improve the standard of this technical school to compete with friends from other countries,” Amuzai stressed.

The equipment donated included one generator, one chop sow, 150 pieces of hock sow blades, 50 pieces hack sow frames, 2 pieces of power hacks sow among others items.