Turkish Embassy donates 31 Matric tones of foods to IDPs

By John Agok

The government of Turkish have donated over hundred thousand food items through Turkish Red Cross and South Sudan Red Cross, in targeting each 18,000 victims of both violence and flood -affected people from Tombura and Jonglei.

The 900 families in both Tombura and Jonglei would receive these food items comprising of beans, maize flour, cooking oil and salt through UN humanitarian agencies, like South Sudan Red Cross, WFP and other partners.

Speaking during the handover, The Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan Mr. Erdem Mutaf applauded the presence of UN families and partners citing the second event from Turkish Embassy after the launched of Women Empowerment project for South Sudan.

“Today is second day of Turkish to hand over humanitarian assistance to South Sudanese victims through Turkish Red Cross after we had launched Women Empowerment Project. We are handing over these food items to Red Cross and they will give to WFP for it to supply these affected by violence and floods”, he said.

Mutaf revealed that, they are targeting 6,000 people in both Jonglei and Tombura, He echoed that, they were donating this assistance in witness of Islamic Council and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

“We are targeting 6, 000 in each Tombura and Jonglei and this donation is being witnessed by Islamic Council and Humanitarians Ministry. The first delivery will be in Bor and follow by Tombura, this is with affection of 84,000 Turkish to South Sudan, he added.

Nevertheless, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Mr. Peter Mayen Majongdit on behalf of the government of South Sudan appreciated the coordination between Turkish Red cross with South Sudan Red Cross and UN agencies, and the role played by Islamic Council in making this assistance possible.

“As the Ministry we do believe in such coordination efforts to happen always. I know there is a dire-situation especially in Tombura and hopefully this aid will reach them’, he said.

Majongdit reaffirmed his commitment and appealed for quick intervention from international partners in averting more calamities.

“It is the role of the Ministry to coordinate with Humanitarians agencies and especially United Nation for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and others”, he added.

The handing over of Humanitarian assistance was attended by Country Representative of UNFOA and UNOCHA Representative.