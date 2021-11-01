Turkish celebrates 98th Republic Day in Juba

By William Madouk Garang

Turkish community in Juba together with South Sudan government officials, diplomats and NGOs representatives on Fridaycelebrated98th anniversary of proclamation of the Republic of Turkey.

Turkey gained its independence day on 23rd October, 1923, when the first president Mustafa Kemal Ataturk officially declared status of nation here afteras a Republic of Turkey ‘Türkiye Cumhuriyeti’.

But Since 23 April, 1920 Turkey had existed in reality (de facto) during the date of the establishment of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

In Ankara, Republic Day is an official holiday were people visit the country’s mausoleum, Anitkabir founded by Ataturk. The ceremony is also accompanied by concerts, parades and fireworks across the country.

Addressing the event, the Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan, Erdem Mutaf also read President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech applauded Ataturk the founder of the republic and congratulated the Turkish army as well as extended the best wishes to all Turkishacross globe.

“I congratulate our citizens, living at home and aboard and all our friends who share our pride on this day, which is one of the golden links of our glorious history, on the occasion of 29 October, Republic Day,” Mutaf said.

“Turkish and South Sudan enjoy exemplary bilateral relationship, Turkish Embassy has been serving for the last ten years without interruption. We are doing our best to diversify our bilateral relation,” he added.

He also highlight the role Turkish Red Crescent and Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) played in providing humanitarian and disaster relief which much appreciated by government and local society.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the minister of Presidential Affairs, Barnaba Marial Benjaminpassed on good wishes to the government and people of Turkey on the eve of the republic day.

“We deeply appreciate that today we are here and share with you your freedom, the day of your happiness,” Benjamin said.

“we have had a wonderful relation with Turkey many things had been done as his excellency (Erdem) has mentioned in areas of capacity building programme, we have seen in the areas of humanitarian assistance in which TIKA continues to build that friendship and those ties are related to people to people relationship,” he added.

He also urged friends to support the implementation of peace to pave ways for the usage of untapped resources such as agriculture, wildlife, and livestock among others.

“we have come out of war including our internal war now we are enhancing in fact we are encouraging speedy movement toward the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, this is important because peace is a corner stone of development,” he clarified.