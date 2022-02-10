Turkish Airline to launch nonstop flights to Juba

By William Madouk Garang

Turkish Airlines has officially announced to resume nonstop flights to South Sudan’s Juba International Airport effective from 1st June 2022, this was after technical review was completed.

Juba is now the airline’s 51 destination in Africa and the Turkish carriers will have 3- flights a week from between Istanbul and Juba International Airport every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

According to Turkish airlines, the flight TK613 departs from Istanbul at 03:05 hours and arrives in Juba at 08:00 hours. The return flight, TK614 leaves Juba at 10:00 hours and arrives in Istanbul at 16:40 hours.

The flights will be operated by Boeing B737MAX-8 aircraft featuring 16 Business Class seats and 135 Economy Class seats.

Speaking to the media yesterday, the Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan Erdem Mutaf said that the Turkish carrier would now have a direct flight from Istanbul to Juba adding that the two countries enjoy mutual ties and assurances.

“Today is a very important day that I would like to announce the starting of Turkish airline to Juba starting from the 1st of June 2022, to have a direct flight between Istanbul and Juba three times a week,” Erdem announced.

“So, it’s also an important tie for our confidence in South Sudan, South Sudan’s future as long as stability prevails in the country, he added.

Turkish Envoy to South Sudan Erdem Mutaf stressed that Turkish private companies were doing their best to bring prosperity to the country as well as create employment opportunities.

“Last but not least, Turkish private companies are also doing their best to support South Sudan prosperity by creating employment opportunity in the country, he concluded.

This year January, the government of South Sudan and Turkey government had reached an agreement paving way for Turkish Airlines top roll out a plan to start operating in Juba.

That was revealed after a Turkish delegation met the Vice President for Economic Cluster, Dr. James Wani in Juba. VP wani said the meeting was centered on the relationship between the two countries and how Turkey can invest more in South Sudan.