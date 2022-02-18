Turkish Airline advance team in Juba for airport assessment

jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sencer Kagan Senol, third Secretary and second, Amb. Erdem Mutaf, third to (M) Enes Saim Ozyurek, Turkish Airline Deputy General Manager

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Turkish Airlines advance teams in Juba for assessment of Juba International Airport and establishment of Turkish Airline office in the country.

Earlier, Turkish ambassador Erdem Mutaf announces that the first flight of the Turkish airline will land at Juba International Airport on June 1, 2022, to mark the operationalization of the agreement signed last month.

Amb. Erdem Mutaf said that the objective was to create structure cooperation with South Sudan in many fields.

“We have numbers of ongoing agreement and some are still pending, after completing all these instruments, there will be more effective cooperation. We have institutions mostly dealing with capacity-building majors and also humanitarian assistance as you know Turkish Red Crescent dealing with humanitarian assistance across the country. Turkish embassy is dealing with many issues including humanitarian assistance in South Sudan, women empowerment and children care centers,”

He added that Turkish embassy is supporting different society such as schools, inmates and Covid-19 assistance in South Sudan. Turkish Airlines operation is very important for starting their operation direct flight from Istanbul to Juba because Turkey has full confidence in bright future of South Sudan. Our bilateral trade value was double with Turkey and South Sudan.

 At the same time, Enes Saim Ozyurek, Turkish Airlines Deputy General Manager said “We are happy to inform you that Turkish Airlines will start direct flight from Istanbul to Juba on the 1st of June. We are going to have three flights per week which are Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

He added that Turkish Airlines operates in 128 countries with 371 passengers and cargo flights which is now more than other airlines. Also, Turkish Airlines have 331 destination all over the world.

He revealed that Turkish cargo is also possible to fly to Juba if there is need because Turkish Airlines is factor for economic support in South Sudan market.

Turkish Airlines (Turkish: Türk Hava Yolları) is the national flag carrier airline of Turkey. In August 2019, it operated with scheduled services to 315 destinations in EuropeAsiaAfrica, and the Americas, making it the largest mainline carrier in the world by number of passenger destinations. The airline serves more destinations non-stop from a single airport than any other airline in the world, and flies to 126 countries, more than any other airline. With an operational fleet of 24 cargo aircraft, the airline’s cargo division serves 82 destinations.

The airline’s corporate headquarters are at the Turkish Airlines General Management Building on the grounds of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in YeşilköyBakırköyIstanbulIstanbul Airport in Arnavutköy is the airline’s main base, and there are secondary hubs at Ankara Esenboğa Airport and İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport. Turkish Airlines has been a member of the Star Alliance network since 1 April 2008.

Turkish Airlines was founded in 1933 as Turkey’s first flight carrier under the Ministry of Defense. In 1956, it was reorganized and operated under special legislation and renamed Türk Hava Yolları A.O. Since this time, it has continuously expanded its fleet.

