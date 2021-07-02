Turkeygov’t promise to deliver aid

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Turkish Embassy together with TurkishRed Crescent Society, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination (TIKA)promised to deliver humanitarian field and educational agencies.

On Wednesday, Turkish Ambassador Erdem Mutaf the member of Turkish Red Crescent Society and members of South Sudan Red Cross shared ideas on how to work together to support people of South Sudan.

Speaking to media yesterday, Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan Erdem Mutaf said that Turkey and South Sudan enjoy exemplary bilateral relations as reflected in every aspects of their interaction in line with the great sympathy between the two nations stemming from historical and cultural background.

“Turkish Embassy has been working in humanitarian fields through its development, aid and educational agencies, such as the Turkish Red Crescent Society, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Office (TIKA) and the Turkish Maarif Foundation. The Turkish Red Crescent Society decided to open its branch in Juba in the beginning of 2017 in view of UNOCHA, (UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) humanitarian report about internally displaced persons as well as the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan.

He added that Turkish Red Crescent started its direct humanitarian assistance to the country long before its independence. Since Turkish Red Crescent has been implementing projects to reach hundred thousands of vulnerable people across the country by opening water wells, doing water sanitation and hygiene works, donating foods and tents.

He revealed that Turkish Embassy visiting orphanages by meeting essential needs of children, visiting youth and women association and easing their living conditions. -doing disaster relief works in cooperation with some Turkish NGOs.

“I have a pleasure to acknowledge the high level cooperation between the Turkish Red Crescent and Red Cross of South Sudan. Turkish Red Crescent conducted a project of donating food, sanitation and hygiene materials to displaced communities in Kworijik area Central Equatoria State,”Mutafsaid.

Turkish Red Crescent has been collaborating with many stake holders in South Sudan such as ICRC, IFRC,UN Agencies, Vice Presidencies, Foreign missions and South Sudanese public.

Turkey was among the first countries that recognized the independent South Sudan.