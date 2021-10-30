Turkey pledges to establish international school in Jonglei

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Turkish Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan Erden Mutaf has pledged to build second international school in Bor, Jonglei State after the first establishing one in Juba next year.

Ambassador Mutaf on Thursdayvisited Bor with a delegation comprising of officials from national government to assess the humanitarian situation caused by the devastating floods that has hit the state.

The Turkish diplomat also pledged to support capacity building of the locals on his trip on the eve of the 98th Turkish Republic Day.

“Our first international school will be established in 2022 in Juba and I will propose to Turkey foundation to open second international school in Jonglei state after our first international school is established in Juba. and with this visit I have understood that Bor was established by Turkish in the history and we have another town in Turkey called Bor,” Said Mutaf.

Erdem added that the second project for him to work on was to establish a systematic city relation between Bor- South Sudan and Bor -Turkey in coming period. That day was the eve of their Nation’s 98thRepublic day in Turkey and he wanted to share their pride with the people of Bor.

The ambassador of turkey was accompanied bydelegates from the National government and diplomatic Community as well as national and international organizations and welcomed by the Governor of Jonglei state and his officials.

Arafat Jamal, the Acting Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator said that the objective was to draw the attention to the very serious fight against flooding in South Sudan with over 800,000 people suffering in the country and over 200,000 needed assistance.

“We truly must do something to help them and we are taking action to mitigate theeffect of flooding through construction of dyke,” Said Arafat.

Manasseh Lomole,the Chairperson of RRC revealed that the government have allocated $ 10m as the respond to fight against the flood in Jonglei state and applauded the people of Jonglei state for the struggle in fighting of flood.