Turkey gov’t promises to support media in the country

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Turkish government yesterday promised to support media sector in capacity building.

Working closely withthe Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), they outlined a number of projects which have been supported directly and those which have been overseen by TIKA in the country, adding that they would venture into other sectors when corona pandemic which is now devastating the world came under control.

The Ambassador ErdemMutaf together with TIKA Program Coordinator, Cafer T. Besli and UgurUzunay commercial section of the embassy saidthese while they visited Juba Monitor office.

Speaking to Juba Monitor team led by the Editor in Chief Anna Nimiriano including Managing Editor, OdongoOdoyo and the Administrator, John Mangar,revealed thatTurkey’sengagement in Africa continent was increasing day by day.

“Turkey is working closely with the government of South Sudan and all relevant authorities for the benefit of the people of this country. As of now,Turkey has 43 embassies and five consulatesin the continent.

He added that the Turkishgovernment would continue to help South Sudan in the agricultural sector, health, education, industrial among others.“Turkey was one of the first world countries torecognize the independence of South Sudan in July 2011”.

“Theembassy together with TIKA completed the building modern schools in the country as part of an effort to eradicate illiteracy and boost the sector ruined by civil war.

Turkish institutions and authorities were doing everything in their powers to make South Sudanese feel at home and to provide them with necessary basic needs.The government officials were thrilled by Turkish efforts to support the education sector, describing the facility as symbol of good bilateral relations between the two countries.

TIKA Program Coordinator, Cafer T. Besli said the Agency provided material support to South Sudanese people to help farmers and beekeepers in the country such as solar incubators with a 500, egg capacity each, 1,500 chick ovaries, feed, water bowls and various vaccines provided to chicken farmers in cooperation with the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries and the Support Peace Initiative Development Organization.

“As part of the project, 300 beehives for beekeepers and clothing used and other types of equipment were also provided,”

The Editor- in Chief Nimiriano appreciatedTurkish government and the Agency for accepting tocooperate and help the growth toward media practitioner in the country.

“Yes there are many challenges facing media industry.I know very well that Turkish people are good since when we were still in Khartoum,”

She added that Juba Monitor wasestablished in 2011, after Khartoum Monitor and was now operating in Uganda and Kenya but due to Covid-19 other activities stopped.