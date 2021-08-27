Turkey gov’t appreciated for supporting unified forces

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Chairperson of the National Transitional Committee (NTC), Tut Gatluak Manimeappreciated the Turkey government for supporting unified forces for two years although some soldiers were said to have left the camps over lack of food, shelter, medication and uniform.

On Wednesday, the Turkey Ambassador to South Sudan, Erdem Mutaf affirmed that the Turkey government donated seventy three thousands (73, 000) military uniforms to Unified Forces in the Country. He added that Turkey government had full support to the peace process in the country.

“Turkey government donatedmore than thirty two (32) metric tonnes in the last two years to cantonment sites that marks important signs of our support in this respect.Today we had very productive meeting with the the Chairperson of the National Transitional Commitee and the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs,Tut Gatluak about our prospective cooperation,” Mutaf said.

Mustaf revealed that he had been in contact with Gatluak for couple of months regarding the list of unified forces and that the list was transmitted to the relevant Ministries through the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I am sure that this donation would be an important step for us to contribute to the efficient implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement with respect to the formation of unified forces.Having exemplary relations and good cooperation with the South Sudan, Turkey as a close and reliable friend, will continue to do her best to contribute to the peace process in the country,” he promised.

İn the training center, there were thousands of South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) and Opposition Alliance troops at various training camps across the country.

The forces had been at the cantonment sites for nearly two years while some chose to leave the camps over lack of food, shelter and medication.

Earlier, the Presidency had directed the National Transitional Committee to mobilize the necessary resources needed to establish the unified security forces.