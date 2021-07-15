Turkey embassy donate food items to Divine Mercy orphanage

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Turkey Embassy led by AmbassadorErdem Mutaf yesterday donated assorted items to at least eighty-one (81) children living at Divine Mercy Action Orphanage Center at Kabo Luri Payam.

Turkey Ambassador together with Turkish Red Crescent Society donated assorted food items and 70 mattress to Divine Mercy Action center.

Speaking to media, Turkey Ambassador Erdem Mutaf said that the main focus for Embassy is to deliver humanitarian together with development agency known Turkish Red Crescent Society (Tika).

“It’s my pleasure to be given opportunity to have this children. Turkey embassy is standing with you.”

He added that Turkey Embassy is try to create some more opportunities to support people in country.

the Chairperson of the Board Yasmin Ahmed Khamis said that within eight one orphanage sixty seven children are studying in northern Juba and Rejap both primary and secondary school.

“We are happy for great support from Turkish people toward children living here in Divine Mercy Action orphanage center. These children most of them are coming from different area of Juba because some of them lost their parents,” he said.

She added that Divine Mercy Action came up with this initiativeand brought the childrenfor feeding and education. This children received support from South Sudan Red Cross and Comboni father missionary.

At the same time, Turkish Red Crescent Society Country Representative Akniyet Turganali said that these support came from Turkey embassy.

“As Turkish Red Crescent Society we are here to connect two side. All these support came from embassy and also the people who are now in Divine mercy Action orphanage center,” Turganali said.