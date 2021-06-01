TRUTH Vs. JUSTICE, THE TRUTH & RECONCILIATION COMMISSION [PART 3]

Poiya Isaac Lagu, (LLM).

Our elders say “first thing first”. The Truth, and Reconciliation Commission is supposed to be established in three months after formation of the RTGoNUand commences its activities not later than a month, thereafter in accordance to Article 5.2.1.2 of the [R-ARCSS]. Although the parties signed for it, to me; it seems not all accepted it.Yet they are bound by what they signed, they can’t deny unless the contrary is proved. Up to now we are still waiting, they say in local Arabic of Juba…beraberaa’ninabe’wosulu…Literally; in English meaning slowly by slowly, we will reach to the destination, for us here; the understanding is that; if you want to go faster, you might crush down. So, our people would prefer to go slowly just like climbing a Hill. However; perhaps ours is the opposite. It is quite hard to say we will reach to the destination soon, it could be at a later date. Nobody knows what the future shall bring to the victims and the perpetrators of the conflict in South Sudan.In [part 2] of this article, I talked about the relationship of Truth, and Reconciliation Commission with the Hybrid Court; I referred them as tothe three stones of the boiling Pot. Today in this [part 3], I amtalking about the challenges that might face the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission] if established.

The Truth, and Reconciliation Commission, if established. I think there shall be a challenge of confidentiality for the members. The perpetrators and the echelons of military ex-combatants with their former commanders or superiors will testify in the public, an open and secured place, in accordance to the mandate of the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission, hearing shall proceed publicly following all the required procedures. The logical question is; how can the members keep the principle of confidentiality to guarantee confessionsbecause witnesses and people might fear to come forward in telling their stories due to revenge (s). Confession is defined in section (27) of the Code of Evidence Act, 2006 as “a direct acknowledgement of criminal guilt by an accused, and may be comprised of words or conduct, or a combination of words and conduct.

And; perpetrators themselves too would fear to testify or tell their stories because one might argue or foresee a possibility to use his stories in the Hybrid Court, hence incriminating himself. So, the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission may not be appropriate in this case. In my opinion. In the rule and procedures of the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission, there should be provision for amnesty to avoiding the lacuna to incriminate anybody. Perhaps witnesses too might refuse to give statements to incriminate the same because testimony compelled is testimony forced or made under duress either undue influence. And it shall not be used as evidence in subsequent prosecution or decision. This is the rule of admissibility of evidence. Therefore; a good and clear regulation or an Act of parliament to the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission shall give justice to victims for;a good fence (s)makes good neighbors.

Consequently, when the Hybrid Court is established, it shall have primacy over other Courts. The Truth, and Reconciliation Commission shall have no confidential information at all. The Hybrid Court my call for information at any time when necessary. But; both are supportive and complement each other as equity came to complement common law. They achieve similar goal…thus accountability and justice. Although one may argue that no order of the Hybrid Court can breach confidentiality principle. Therefore; I still insist that; we need the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission to tell our true stories.

However, witnesses and prosecutors might tell different stories in the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission and in the Hybrid Court. This kind of testimonies may lead to acquittal of the perpetrators. Hence; requiring a plea of guilt or innocence. The logical question here is; what amount to a true testimony. To me; a true testimony is the one which can link the perpetrator to the crime. It must prove men’s rea…thus the guilty mind and it must propose possible recommendations for reconciliation as a way of healing the injury caused. In the words of Lerche (2000) “all sides have own version of the truth of what really happened.” So, it doesn’t matter who will tell the true story and where.Immunity from prosecution with pardons or amnesty should not be combined. Each should be separated according to the nature of the stories because it may destroy the victims. Allow me quote the words of Bishop Tutu (1999), he argued that; freedom was exchange for truth. Therefore, this is done for justice, for truth. Well; ours should not be exchanged for positions, Chairs, Cows, Houses, Money, Food and Wives. But; it ought to be for truth.Many said it was a very senseless war. So, let’s wait and see from the work of the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission. And it must be resolved whether or not truth verses justice has a place in South Sudan. Or is a true story a parcel or a toolas a source of wealth or justice.

Therefore; the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission Act when enacted, it should be concise to the rule of admissibility of evidences. There is a far relationship between the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission with the Hybrid Court. Both are tools in the fight against impunity and the search for truth, justice and peace. I know it will take time to persuade the parties in the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan to establish the Commission as the implementation is slow. Legacy of the Commission should not be compromised. The link between power and privileges during the conflict should be separated. South Sudan our Motherland.

