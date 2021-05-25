TRUTH Vs. JUSTICE, THE TRUTH & RECONCILIATION COMMISSION [PART 2]

Poiya Isaac Lagu, (LLM).

Give attention to this pragmatic path for reconciliation, taking into consideration the South African and other Models where such Commissions were formed during the early days in the world as I said in [part 1 of this Article]regardless of their different mandates and scopes in accordance to their situations and predicaments. Everybody who was here in the country had felt that flame, and those outside too in one way or another. There was an immediate silence as cold water had been a little bit poured on to the flame…thus the [R-ARCSS]…the flame hereI meant the “conflict.” The establishment of Truth, and Reconciliation Commission is one of the important item just like our VIPs who are well protected with guards. The father of a young boy used to say to him “whenever you see elders are quiet like this, they should be preparing the children for the second phase. Now the National Dialogue was dissolved, what next is the question of the citizens…expecting to see the formation of the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission.

I remembered Mr. Ogbuefi who was the oldest man in the village of Kurufulus-Pigi County-Jonglei State who stood at the side of the Canal, he took with him a bucket of laluk-after the week of signing the [R-ARCSS] in 2018, and his family began to clear the bush to make few kudura. Today; his elder brother, Nwoye expressed disappointment because he can’t tell his stories of what happened during the days of the conflict, for the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission has not been established.

The Truth, and Reconciliation Commission when established, it will investigate the past history of violations of military and other government forces or armed opposition forces [if any] during the days of the conflict in South Sudan. It is a crucial component of transition to justice that most citizens would want to see. No side or party or person (s) shall be exempted from appearing before the Commission if established and there shall be no victors’ justice at all.

To me, reckoning the past days of the conflict is a history of this nation. But; let the history not repeat itself. Although we shall live to remember the history. It is necessary in order for the former opponents to look to a peaceful shared future of this country. Truth, and Reconciliation Commission is much favored in the international human right law as a tool in ending civil conflict and there is perhaps a relationship between the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission and the Hybrid Court for South Sudan. The Hybrid Court is provided for under Article 5.3 of the [R—ARCSS]. They have different mandates yet performing complementary roles in providing accountability, deterrence, storytelling for both victims and perpetrators, national reconciliation, reparation and restorative justice for the people of South Sudan. The Hybrid Court if established, shall have primacy over the national Courts. It shall be established by the African Union Commission to investigate and where necessary prosecute individual responsibilities for violations of international law as applicable in South Sudanese laws, committed from 15-12-2013 throughout the end of the transitional period.

Reference should also be made to Article 5.4 of the [R-ARCSS] it provides for Compensation and Reparation Authority (CRA) and I quote “the RTGoNU, in recognition of the destruction impact of the conflict to the citizens of South Sudan, shall be established within [6] months from the commencement of the transitional period, a Compensation and Reparation Fund…CRF, Compensation and Reparation Authority shall administer the CRF.Leonardo once said “it’s easier to resist at the beginning than at the end”. Therefore; although the parties to the agreement have not implemented the aforesaid provision yet, time is running out. Perhaps; at the end, things might improve to better, nobody knows!We should not have stagnations in implementing the peace process just like that. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission is where all citizens can tell their stories and received reparations,it’s undeniably essential for South Sudan which was part of the Sudan sharing similar history of conflict. The conflict has challenged our peaceful co-existence and infrastructural settings.We shouldn’t swallow the sorrowful voices of the people of South Sudan in the distanceleaving vibrant silence to cover them at all corners of the valleys and plateaus including uplands. Never make tall promises, but rather do solid things as provided in the [R-ARCSS] in 2018.In my opinion; the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission and the Hybrid Court are like the three stones of the boiling pot.They are indispensable. Both; when established might grant justice to the victims of the conflict by a way of reparations.

Finally, we need to mend fences in all the Bomas and Payams, states up to the national level. The International Community should play its role and through its handsfor the formation of the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission for South Sudan as they did in South Africa because the days and time are more ripened than before to heal the hearts of our citizens by telling the true stories hence granting reparations.Remaina good citizen and be loyal to the nation!

The Author is a legal expert, he can be reached for commends on tel; (+211)924086970, email; poiyaisaaclagu@gmail.com, Juba!