TRUTH VS JUSTICE, THE TRUTH & RECONCILIATION COMMISSION [PART 1]

Poiya Isaac Lagu Boki, (LLM).

Where is the chance to tell your true story for justice to prevail in South Sudan. The Truth & Reconciliation Commission is one of the item contained in chapter V of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the 12th September 2018 by the TGoNU, SPLM/A-IO, SSOA,FDs and OPP.

Truth Commission means those Commissions established to research and report on human rights violations that occurred during a period of time under a particular regime. With the powers sponsored and funded by the government and international organizations such as United Nations. Example of truth Commissions included that of Rwanda and Paraguay between 1974 and 1994. And there are many Truth, and Reconciliation Commissions established as per Prof. Dr. G.G J. Knoops in the Journal of Peace and Conflict Resolution (OJPCR), Issue No. 4.2, spring, 2002. That included; the Truth, Commissions of Germany [1992-94], Haiti [1995-1996], Ghana [2002] and South Africa[1995-2000] among others.

For the case of South Sudan, the Truth,and Reconciliation Commission is provided for under Article 5.2, Chapter V of the (R-ARCSS) “as a critical part of peace building in South Sudan, further; Article 5.2.12 provides that the Truth,and Reconciliation Commission shall be established by a legislation, which shall be promulgated not later than three months after the formation of the R-TGoNU and commence its activities not later than a month thereafter”. The members shall be those of high moral character as provided in Article 5.2.3 of the (R-ARCSS). I am worried because up to now the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission has not been established and there is no legislation enacted for it. Article 5.2.2 further provides for the mandate and functions of the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission. To me; it’s a tool to ending impunity and building lasting peace in South Sudan. It investigate and provide an accurate record of violations. It’s alsonon-judicial approach to justice for victims and to perpetrators and provide recommendations to preventre-occurrence of such violations. While; one might argue that South Sudan had the National Dialogue as from 19th December 2016, as dissolved on 10th May 2021.So, there is no need for the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission. I think this answer is not correct because the National Dialogue did not grant reparations to the victims of the conflict. Hence, the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission is significant in this case.

Although, the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission doesn’t prosecute, it only investigate human rights violations. It provides alternative forms of justice. Example; restoration. Although, to many people, justice might seem not to be done and perhaps it may cause anger to many citizens because perpetrators may not be seen punished.However, the situation in South Sudan is different, temperature is high and the strong Sun shine covers all parts of the country.Frustration is high in the minds of citizens as they ask themselves wherethe Truth, and Reconciliation Commission is.The above mentioned provision is not implemented yet, it seems some body is not interested to implement it orperhaps another might have no political will. Time has gone, and it will never come back.Now; about two years and five months. They say there is no funds. Nobody knows if it’s a reasonable ground to justify the delay there-to.

In South Sudan, the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission is to be established as a way of an attempt for transformation of democracy because one of the significant issue that South Sudan have to deal with how to induce different groups, political parties and communities of Dinka, Nuer, Lokoya, Madi, Bari, Shilluk, Moru and all others to peacefully co-exist after years of conflict to the end of the transitional period. To me; this is an important part of the healing process and it is part of the peace process, a real peace in the country. It’s virtually of every national or communal conflict that has come to an end.

Comparatively; the aims and objectives of the Truth Commission in South Africa was established by Promotion of National Unity and Reconciliation Act, No. 34/1995 as amended in 2003. Withthe mandate to hear witnesses, record testimonies, grant amnesty to perpetrators as deemed fit, provide reparations and rehabilitation. It was a Court – like restoration justice body established in South Africa after the end of Apartheid.Hence; South Sudan can utilize this opportunity to learn from the Truth Commission of South Africa and other countries that might have experienced similar situation of conflict.

Therefore; international experience shows that; there is always state sponsored terror and armed insurgency during conflict, the dilemma for South Sudan is that it’s young and might not be compared to countries that existed for fifty years or more. To me; South Sudan must attempt to restore peace by all means through bringing former enemies together. In order for our communities to move forward. It must find a way for former combatants to live together. Something should be done to address the past crimes, it should not end just like that. Pressure for accountability is high. Past conflicts should not be allowed to decimate judicial system and the perpetrators of human rights abuses should not be left to retain strong power in this land where the good spirit of our founding fathers move all over around. Therefore; Establish the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission to provide justice to the victims.

The Author is a legal expert, he can be reached for commends on tel; (+211)924086970, email; poiyaisaaclagu@gmail.com, Juba!