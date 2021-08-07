jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 7th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialTRUTH BEHIND TOMBURA CRISIS SHOULD COME OUT
Editorial

TRUTH BEHIND TOMBURA CRISIS SHOULD COME OUT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

With Gen. Nando distancing himself from the violence that rocked Tombura, questions abound are who then is behind the crisis which displaced hundreds of innocent people. Before coming in the open to state his stand fingers were pointing at him as one of the perpetrators until Thursday when he came out to clear his name and termed the accusation as politically motivated. Indeed earlier reports indicated that there were some politics in the whole scenario which involved some power base in Juba. There have been efforts to reconcile the situation by a number of institutions including the civil society and churches. The State government must bear the brunt of the problem and get a solution to solve the matter on the ground. There must be order in governance as enshrined in the constitution. Creating political crisis to score a point is a primitive way of going forward to develop the country. No one can succeed alone without the support of others. This is why those behind the Tombura violence should not be left to go free because if so, there are chances that the same could be repeated at will. Tombura like any other part of the country must be given an opportunity to enjoy peace without internal or external interferences.The adults and their children deserve this in a free and conducive atmosphere. The children need open space to go to school and be responsible future leaders. With crisis which seems to be self-created, this cannot work or take place. The failure to contain the situation and to bring to light the actual people involved in the planning and execution of the violence. It is not in proper taste to leave the matter pending while at the same time pointing fingers to unknown or unidentified politicians who remains unanimous and behind the scene.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

TAKING A BREATHER FOR NOW IS FOREVER

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo It is with breath taking that the report of resumption of the issuing of nationality and passport came into being after one year of suspension due to payment misunderstanding with a German firm which was the project implementer. This somehow can tell you how others value money than providing services. It is unfortunate that as a young developing country there are too much on our hands that needed to be developed and improved with the little resources available. Some firms will understand but...
Editorial

OUR POSITION AS JUBA MONITOR

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is amazing that some people, one or two are applying vendetta to get even with Juba Monitor for the best reason(s) known to themselves. Not that we cannot make mistakes, but we try to be very objective professionally and the doors are always open for dialogue. What we will and cannot accept is when one or two people are trying to make us look as if we do not know or understand what we are doing. In all cases where the bank have insinuated wrong doing we have always...
Editorial

ARE YOU LIKABLE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I went down reading an article of ten simple ways to make people like you more by John Brandon which was written in May 2014. It is always said that you cannot force people to like you but you can make them like you. Have you noticed there are people who always seem to be more likable? “In a recent episode of the new ABC drama Mind Games, one of the characters mentions an interesting personality trait that defines the most popular people:...
error: Content is protected !!