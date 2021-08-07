TRUTH BEHIND TOMBURA CRISIS SHOULD COME OUT

With Gen. Nando distancing himself from the violence that rocked Tombura, questions abound are who then is behind the crisis which displaced hundreds of innocent people. Before coming in the open to state his stand fingers were pointing at him as one of the perpetrators until Thursday when he came out to clear his name and termed the accusation as politically motivated. Indeed earlier reports indicated that there were some politics in the whole scenario which involved some power base in Juba. There have been efforts to reconcile the situation by a number of institutions including the civil society and churches. The State government must bear the brunt of the problem and get a solution to solve the matter on the ground. There must be order in governance as enshrined in the constitution. Creating political crisis to score a point is a primitive way of going forward to develop the country. No one can succeed alone without the support of others. This is why those behind the Tombura violence should not be left to go free because if so, there are chances that the same could be repeated at will. Tombura like any other part of the country must be given an opportunity to enjoy peace without internal or external interferences.The adults and their children deserve this in a free and conducive atmosphere. The children need open space to go to school and be responsible future leaders. With crisis which seems to be self-created, this cannot work or take place. The failure to contain the situation and to bring to light the actual people involved in the planning and execution of the violence. It is not in proper taste to leave the matter pending while at the same time pointing fingers to unknown or unidentified politicians who remains unanimous and behind the scene.