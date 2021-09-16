Truck drivers confirm no more roadblocks on Juba-Nimule Highway

By Yiep Joseph

The truck drivers welcomed and confirmed government efforts to make Juba-Nimule Highway free from unnecessary roadblocks and illegal taxation as part of their demand.

Speaking to the media yesterday, a number of drivers testified that most of the roadblocks along Juba Nimule highway had been removed making it easy to reach Juba.

Mambe Daniel Atiku,the leader of truck drivers in custom market said that Juba Nimule highway had changed adding that it was no longer like before.

“When I came last week from Nimule border after my truck was cleared,I thought those who use to put blocks on the roads were still there but surprisingly, we came straight without stopping upto Nesitu where we were checked then to Juba,” Atiku Said.

He called upon the government not to relax adding those who created illegal roadblocks and insecurity were not far from the officials.

“Those people who usually stop our trucks on the roadside constantly tell us that they are officials therefore they are not far away from the law,we are still doubting if it will continue for long,” he said.

He revealed that the truck drivers still faced problem of poor condition of roads along Juba the highway.

“The road is cleared and we move with the escorts but roads have become smaller and smaller hence creating fear to overturn big loaded trucks,” he said.

Mustafa MahammadObeugu, one of the drivers said that government’s idea of protecting drivers a long Juba the highway was not enough but could bring complete peace in those areas along road.

“We as drivers need those areas along the highway tobe occupied by people.We see that to be better security than the escorts on daily basis,” Mustafa said.

However, the Deputy spokesperson of South Sudan National police service James Dak Karl revealed that thegovernment was commitment to make Juba Nimule highway more secure than before.

“During the sixteen days strikes by the truck drivers, the order had been passed officially by the police for trucks to move freely anddirectly from Nimule to Juba without any interference or collecting money from any driver on the road,” Dak said.

He also said that the security personnel had arrested people behind illegal roadblocks and ready to continue to hunt down all those involved in the bad practice.

“Our people have made it a business to gain and get money, they thought that there is no one checking on them and they continue with that act. They have been apprehended and are being tried. The case will continue. Those found guilty will be charged and be sentenced where necessary and those found innocent will be freed,” he said.

“What I want to tell the public is that the penal code said whoever intends to be bribed is guilty like the one who is going to receive the bribes so both are guilty, the briber and the receiver,” he added.

He urged the drivers not to give traffic officers money along the roads

“It has become a practice when a traffic officer come closer to the driver to check the car, he or she just prepares to give something and you who is giving something is guilty because you are encouraging bribery. Both of you are guilty,” he appealed.

He added that those who created unnecessary roadblocks would be taken to court very soon when the investigation wasdone

He called upon the citizens to work hand in hand with the police and report any criminal act around them.

He also urged foreign drivers to have all the necessary documents in order to avoid being disturbed at the checkpoints.

“Any driver must have all the legal document and must have covid-19 clearance according to public health regulation, the taskforce and legal immigration document plus the permit.For those without documents, they would be charged and later on be deported,” he concluded.