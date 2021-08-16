Troika-Vows to support peace process

By Mamer Abraham

Representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, and Norway is commonly known as the Troika on Friday vowed to Support the peace process as a viable solution to the conflict in the country at a meeting with the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny in Juba.

Addressing the media, the British Ambassador who spoke on behalf of the team, Johnny Baxter revealed that they discussed the Situation in Magenis as well as the general situation in the country.

He described the meeting as a useful one and that having peace in South Sudan was what Troika would support.

“We wanted to talk to him about the situation in Magenis and more broadly the situation in the country. We highlighted to him very clear that only peaceful solutions is the right way forward and we were equally clear that the peace agreement is the best chance for South Sudan to get to the place that they want to go to,” Baxter stated

Amb. Baxter said that it was essential for the peace agreement to be implemented and services satisfactorily delivered. He said that Troika looked forward to a sudden conclusion of the unity of the command that the Presidency said last week would be put in place.

He added that they appreciated the swearing in of the parliamentarians and were looking forward to seeing the house delivering and legislating to accomplish their works. He said that it was crucial for the citizens to enjoy peace which would lead into a prosperous future.