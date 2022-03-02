Troika tells gov’t to probe human rights abuses in Unity State

By James Atem Kuir

The Troika has expressed deep concerns at the reports of gross human rights violations carried out against civilians in Unity State and called for transparent and timely investigations into the abuses.

The United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway, collectively known as Troika, in a statement issued yesterday, described the human reports from the state as ‘egregious and called on state and national leaders to denounce the brutal violence and intervene to halt from further escalation.

“The Troika is deeply concerned by allegations of egregious human rights violations and abuses in Unity State, including killings, rape, destruction of homes, and the looting of humanitarian supplies,” read in part the statement issued on Tuesday.

“The Troika calls upon state and national leaders to denounce the brutality and intervene to halt the violence. We expect the government of South Sudan to conduct timely and transparent investigations of these allegations and to identify and hold accountable the perpetrators responsible for them, regardless of affiliation,” the statement said.

“We urge all sides to seek a peaceful resolution of differences through sincere dialogue and collect migration efforts,” the statement added.

The statement by Troikacomes days after the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) reported the spread of violence to Koch, Mayiandit, and Leer counties after fighting initially broke out between South Sudan People’s Forces (SSPDF) and the forces of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) in Mirmir, Unity State.

In its statement published on February 26, 2022, UNMISS said civilians were killed, injured, and forced to flee their homes as warring groups clashed with each other over several days.

UNMISS also said it received reports of nine women having been raped in the violence from local health facilities while the civilian property was destroyed and humanitarian supplies looted. The SSPDF and SPLA-IO each denied role in initiating the fighting that led to the reported killing of seven soldiers from both s