Tristar Hands over Solar Water Project to Bor Community

has developed and handed over a solar bore well for the Gualla – Malual Community at Bor Ghok County, Bor. Access to clean drinking water is a major challenge for the people of Bor Ghok County. Tristar has started a project to provide clean drinking water for the community of the County. In 2020 too, Tristar developed a solar borewell and hand pump to the community so that clean drinking water is accessible. The project has been hugely appreciated by the local community.

Tristar is involved in CSR activities at various levels. Tristar GCEO, Mr Eugene Mayne believes in empowering the youth and providing opportunities to the children. Towards this end, Tristar engages with the children by providing computer education at Gabat Primary School. It has also constructed classrooms and a girl’s dormitory at Yapa Secondary School, Lobonok and Gabat Primary School, Juba. Tristar is supporting the SSFA by paying for the coach, assistant coach, and team kits. Blood donation camps, support to orphanage and Juba / Wau Teaching Hospitals are some CSR activities also being done by Tristar.