Trinity Energy tops 2021 continental award in Cape Town

By Yiep Joseph

Trinity Energy topped with Canadian-based firm, Recon Africa among the best continental energy companies awarded in the African Week for best performances in the sector for 2021.

During the Award Ceremony held on Tuesday the 9th of November at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 organized by Energy Capital & Power in Cape Town, Trinity a leading energy company in South Sudan came on top among the best companies in the African Continent.

This award recognizes companies and projects that are defying the odds of COVID-19 and industry restrictions, promoting gas monetization in Africa to close the poverty gap and drive the continent’s energy transition.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) also commended the award winners and challenged them to continue in their drive to make Africa one of the world’s top energy sectors and with significant resources, a readily available workforce, and the right policies, the continent was well on its way to realize its energy and economic goals.

Following an elite group of high-level sponsors at the continent’s premier energy event, Canadian-based Recon Africa and Trinity Energy have been confirmed as gold sponsors at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 in Cape Town. With the event emphasizing the role that energy independents and explorers will play in enhancing Africa’s entire energy value chain and positioning the continent as a hydrocarbon contender, both Trinity and Recon Africa will be instrumental in facilitating this dialogue.

As a Canadian oil and gas company primarily focused on exploring the Kavango sedimentary basin in Namibia and Botswana, ReconAfrica has set a benchmark for other international independents looking to advance their presence in emerging African prospects. The company has made significant progress in a short space of time, with initial drilling campaigns revealing working hydrocarbon systems that have the potential to reshape Namibia’s energy sector. Working closely with the government of Namibia, ReconAfrica is currently acquiring high-resolution aeromagnetic surveys of its license areas, driving the country’s exploration initiatives and demonstrating the role that upstream activities play in expanding markets.

“ReconAfrica represents one of Africa’s top independent energy explorers in 2021. Despite being a relatively small explorer, the company has demonstrated its capability to compete with the majors. Leading Namibia’s upstream exploration, ReconAfrica has been instrumental in the country’s hydrocarbon sector, and as a gold sponsor at AEW 2021, the company will not only participate in upstream forums, but will emphasize the role that independent oil and gas companies will continue to play in expanding Africa’s energy sector,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Meanwhile, Trinity Energy, as South Sudan’s largest independent company, has also been confirmed as a gold sponsor at AEW 2021 in Cape Town. Representing the nation’s largest private energy company, and one of the biggest players in the country’s downstream sector, Trinity is focused on driving the discussion on Africa’s downstream development. Trinity serves as an example for other indigenous African companies looking to expand operations and drive Africa’s energy sector growth. The company is committed to ensuring everyone on the continent has access to energy and is set to make a strong case for the role of downstream investments in Cape Town. As a gold sponsor, Trinity has reiterated the role that AEW 2021 will play in enhancing African investments and driving the continent’s growth across every level of the energy value chain.

“Trinity Energy is a major player in South Sudan’s energy landscape and is coming to Cape Town to promote downstream investment and developments, recognizing such as a catalyst for increased energy access in Africa. As a gold sponsor, Trinity is committed to engaging with stakeholders, expanding on ongoing downstream dialogue, and positioning South Sudan as a key player in Africa’s energy sector,” continued Ayuk.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.