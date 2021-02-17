Trinity Energy to empower citizens hit by economic crisis

Trinity Energy Leads South Sudan’s Private Sector Companies in going beyond core business to enrich and empower South Sudanese

It is one of the foremost private companies in the country to have a comprehensive community programmes strategy, also known as Corporate Social Investment (CSI) that focuses on various social investments to promote and empower those who had been economically affected.

Trinity Energy recently went into partnership worth SSP 20 million with a national Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), African Indigenous Women Empowerment (AIWE) to empower women in Leer region through entrepreneurship skills in baking commercial Bread andcreation of Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLA).

Juba Monitor had the opportunity to talk to Trinity Energy Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Mr. Robert Mdeza (CEO)to understand the programme better and Trinity Energy’s goal to empower the citizens through social investments and directly to the core business.

Questions

What is Trinity’s Corporate Social Investment Strategy on building resilience in the community?

A.“Our Corporate Social Investment strategy, in short, CSI strategy, is informed by our commitment of being a business driven by the need for social-economic transformation. As such, our social programmes are focused on initiatives that specifically seek to empower the communities we work in and the nation at large. In this regard, our CSI agenda is based on the following key pillars: Youth and Women Empowerment, Agriculture and Food Security, Health and Environmental Sustainability”,.

Q.From Trinity’s perspective, what is women empowerment?

A.“According to the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), Women’s economic empowerment includes women’s ability to participate equally in existing markets; their access to and control over productive resources, access to decent work, control over their own time, lives and bodies; and increased voice, agency and meaningful participation in economic decision-making. This is a perspective that Trinity Energy agrees with and, through our community programmes and core business, proactively align to, we believe there will be no global sustainable poverty reduction without the participation of women,”.

Q.How doesTrinity Energycontributeto women empowerment?

A.“As mentioned, we have aligned our community programmes to women/girl child empowerment. Our pillars on community programmes include;Girl-child education, vocational training, agriculture and health programmes; all which we see success through the participation and inclusion of women who play a pivotal role in social development,”.

Q.What is the direct link between women empowerment and resilience in the community?

A.“According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), women make up almost half of the world’s working-age population of nearly 5 billion people. But only about 50 percent of them participate in the labour force, compared to 80 percent of men.When more women work, economies grow. Women’s economic empowerment boosts productivity, increases economic diversification and income equality in addition to other positive development outcomes.Women are the backbone of many economies and they are more likely to spend their money on nutrition and education in their households which further help in economic sustainability,”

Q.How is Trinity working with local partners to ensure the country becomes more resilient especially in the states?

A.“We are working with partners such as AIWE to design and plug into already established programmes to ensure we are reaching most areas with our programmes. Additionally, we are also working with other partners to create social programmes that will promote youth innovation through talent and sports. For example, we are now in conversation with partners on promoting sports as a way of unifying the country. We are also keen on nurturing talent with an initiative intended to visit all States in search of the best singers and fashion stars. These, we believe, will foster a more cohesive nation as well as promoting anddiversifying incomes for many”.

Q.What activities are being carried out by African Indigenous Women Empowerment- AIWE to create resilience through empowering women?

A.“As mentioned earlier, we believe that empowering women has a direct impact on society and women are more likely to use their gains to empower their households. Hence, AIWE provides us withan ideal opportunity to give financial and entrepreneurial skills to women. Through the financial training and formation of the Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLA), we see a sustainability aspect of the programme because women can access finances and also save and earn profit at the same time,”.

Q. What are some of Trinity’s plans in building resilience in the country?

A.“As mentioned, Trinity Energy has in place a vibrant Corporate Social Investment strategy based on the pillars highlighted earlier. In addition to AIWE, Trinity is in touch with several partners inworking together to build more resilience and be a participant in the transformation agenda for the country. This is not new to us as we have already invested over USD 1.3 million in the past few yearson various initiatives to build the resilience of the people. It is our goal that directly, through our core business we will continue providing opportunities to many South Sudanese whilst investing further in the sustainability goal, “