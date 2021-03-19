Trinity Energy Supports 240 students at JubaUniversity

PRESS RELEASE

South Sudan’s leading petroleum company, Trinity Energy Limited, has donatedSSP10,526,400in tuition fees for 240students at the University of Juba whose education had been halted due to lack of fees. The cheque was handed over to a representative from the South Sudan National Youth Union, Mr. Akoon Mawien Dut, who received it on behalf of Juba University and the beneficiary students. This took place at Trinity Energy’s Head Office in Juba in a closed-door ceremony involving only one other person in line with current guidelines on health and safety.

The donation of SSP10,526,400 will be used to cover the tuition and functional fees for university students at the institution. This is in line with Trinity Energy’s commitment to meeting the tertiary education needs in South Sudan.

Trinity Energy’s CEORobert Mdeza said, “We acknowledge the important role that the youth play in shaping the future of South Sudan. Tertiary education is important in providing young people with the necessary skills that will help them in driving the development agenda of South Sudan forward.This donation to the University of Juba will ensure that more young people, especially young womencan complete their education and realise their dreams.”

As an indigenous South Sudanese corporate entity, Trinity Energy is keen on supporting the growth of South Sudan by supportingeducation initiatives at all levels. This will grant the young people in South Sudan opportunities for growth in the country as well as ensure that they participatein nation-building and alsocompete favourably with their peers in the East African region and beyond.

To date, Trinity Energy has collectively invested over USD 1.4 million in its community interventions in South Sudan which include agriculture, health programmes, vocational training, and girl-child education. This is aligned withthe company’s passion and commitment to roll out interventions that will meet both the social and economic needs of the South Sudan communities.

Mr. Mdeza added that “This investment will also go a long way to ensure that capacity, in industry and commerce that requires special skills set, continues to be built. This will boost the growth of sectors such as manufacturing, professional services, and finance that are key for economic transformation.”