jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, November 13th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialTRINITY ENERGY PUTS THE COUNTRY INTO GLOBAL MAP YET AGAIN
Editorial

TRINITY ENERGY PUTS THE COUNTRY INTO GLOBAL MAP YET AGAIN

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

It is often said that a King is never sang in his own home’ just as the other saying goes that “don’t kill the goose that lay eggs” The two above are symbolic with what a number of people detest of their own brothers and sisters who may be doing better than them but whose services are not confined but extended for service to humanity. I am one person who was so happy that our own indigenous company, Trinity Energy has topped the 2021 continental energy award at a fete being held in Cape Town South Africa. Trinity came in line with Canadian based firm Recon Africa among the best energy companies awarded in the African Week for best performance in the sector for 2021. At  home Trinity has stood ground to beat the odds even when the goings  are bad to sustain service delivery to the public at times when others took the advantage of the general public. They have maintained their employees most who are locals in every situation. What makes it tick is the secret that the management simply say is based on honesty and trust. More so an open door policy where everyone’s views are welcomed and discussed for the success and development of the firm. It looks simple but that is the secret. The firm’s growth has not been rosy. There have been competition and sidekicks, at times innuendoes and malicious finer pointing, all in the name of out-doing or cut-throat in the business world. If only we would learn how to support and nurture our own considering the service it rendered to the public and the employment opportunity to the youth, then we could be singing our own in our backyards. We could also not dare or even think of killing the goose that lay the eggs. Instead we could give Trinity a shoulder to lean on when and if they want to improve their services which end up being beneficial to the common-man. Like an athlete, a foot baller and any person in one of the many sports discipline. Trinity, remained in the private sector promoting and boosting the country’s economy in all front of development. Just a year ago it scooped the international ISO90012015 award which brought it face-facts with the local and international community. This is far from their participation in supplementing health services, particularly, having been recognized health players in their role of the coronavirus pandemic, building and upgrading schools, even leading the citizens in modern food production among others. Recently, they brought in the country free medical treatment with the best eye doctors from the USA which treated patients free of charge at the Juba Teaching Hospital a, a talk which remained in the lips of so many old and young people. It is said that all human beings have their other dark-side, but when the good side surpasses the other it should be what people must talk about. We cannot live in the past forever like others would want us to believe. It is time we shun mediocre and live a true life of developed mind and positive action where success is.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

FIND OUT THE ACTUAL ROOT CAUSE OF AIR ACCIDENTS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It would have sounded ideal if the proposal to have Juba International Airport (JIA) left solely for international flights if the move would reduce airspace accidents and un-airworthy planes being dumped in the country without due care for their origin and  safety and or without the authority responsible having them mechanically checked and verified for flying or carrying passengers. To leave JIA for international flights is not the solution to bring to an end the existence of the 1945 obsolete cracked irons going by the name planes. The first thing...
Editorial

ONCE AGAIN THANK YOU ALL

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Once again l want to humble myself to you all those who in one way or the other supported me during Tuesday’s birth day celebrations which l dedicated  to the orphans of the Juba Orphanage. It was a really something to be happy of and the children appreciated the two hours we spent with them. Indeed we did put a smile in their faces as the youngsters demonstrated through joy and love of the moment. One does not need to carry a lorry-full...
Editorial

IS SOMETHING TERRIBLY WRONG WITH COVID-19 TEST LABS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Is there something wrong with the COVID-19 test laboratories in the country? How humiliating it is that the government top delegation who were in the advance team to await the visit of the president of the country tested positive on arrival in Doha, Qatar and had their stay cut short due to the results of the tests. This is the second time the country is facing humiliation in the eyes of the international community, the first major case was when members of the football team that left the country for...
Editorial

ECONOMIC SLUMP NOT A GATE TO ROBBERY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo By Atimaku Joan – guest Odongo Odoyo As the economy of the country continues worsening, life in the city becomes more complicated as some groups of people are stuck between folding their hands to wait for things in silver plate and others spending precious hours and wasting effort to drug down what one could have struggled for a half of his life in a single night. This has made some people bum around during the day and make money through psychologically torturing others. This is...
error: Content is protected !!